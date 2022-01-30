Cats win ‘statement’ in difficult location

In Lawrence, Kansas, one can buy a t-shirt with a picture of the venerable Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program, on the front. The black shirt has white lettering that reads “It’s OK, everyone loses here.”

That was the scene Kentucky ran into on Saturday night. Allen Fieldhouse has been a home of horror for Kansas opponents for years, but especially during the tenure of current KU head coach Bill Self.

Frankly, the numbers are staggering. Kansas started the game against the Cats on Saturday with an 18-game home win. The Jayhawks have been 55-2 at Allen Fieldhouse for the past four seasons. During Self’s time in Lawrence, Kansas has a stunning record of 286-15. That’s not a misprint. The Jayhawks under Self had lost just 15 times in 18 years.

In addition to playing at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky played against the nation’s fifth-ranked team. And it was ESPN’s College Game Day.

So when Kentucky figuratively punched Kansas in the mouth in the first half, double digits within the first nine minutes of the game and a whopping 20 points, 51-31, at the break, almost everyone watching was surprised. Kentucky’s inside duo of Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe had their way in the first 20 minutes, with Brooks scoring 12 points and Tshiebwe 11.

Kentucky’s first half was very impressive, especially against the talented Jayhawks. UK shot 61.8 per cent of the field and hit four out of eight from outside the arc.

In the second half, Kansas made their run, as did everyone in the building, including the UK head coach John Caliparic knew they would.

“When they got it on 13, I said, look, we need to get three or four shots and this thing is over,” Calipari said. “But, didn’t you think they’d make a run? They’re a top-five team!”

The problem for the Jayhawks was that their 7-0 run only brought them within 14 points, 62-48. The other problem was that Kentucky answered the run with a 16-6 run of its own, extending the lead to a game-high margin of 24 (78-54).

Brooks was excellent in both halves, but he carried the Cats for a big span in the second half. At one point, Brooks scored 15 straight points for the Cats as Kansas tried to get back into the game. Brooks knew it had been a while since he’d done anything like that.

“I get through the minor league, high school, but that’s the first time it happens in college,” Brooks said. “I was just trying to make plays.”

Tshiebwe gushed over his teammate after the game.

“I am so proud of him for what he did tonight,” Tshiebwe said. “He helped us to win this match.”

Calipari knew something like that could come from Brooks.

“Yes, because of how he played the last game and what he did in practice,” Calipari said. “You can tell he took both. He bounced back, he played tough.”

As a team, the Cats felt they had to make a statement after coming up short on the road a few times this season.

“That was one of our main focuses as a team. We went into some very tough environments against some ranked opponents on the road and we didn’t come out with a win no matter the circumstances,” Brooks said. “We knew we had a chance tonight to get everyone back healthy, to play against a very good team who are coached very, very well. We wanted to see how good we were and we went in and made a statement.”

Calipari knew the reason why his team put in a complete performance on Saturday.

“Our guards are healthy,” Calipari said. “Keion played well, Jacob (Toppin) played well, Oscar was a beast, but we were healthy on guard.”

The Cats will be energized by not only winning against a Final Four contender, but also in a building where about 90 percent of the opposition have left at a loss in the past 20 years.