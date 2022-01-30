



Washington Football Team fans have no interest in Sunday championship games. In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the upstart Cincinnati Bengals will try to put an end to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs quest to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl. In the NFC, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will close horns with Deebo Samuel and the Wild Card San Francisco 49ers. In a vacuum, each of these four teams is likeable. Bengal’s underdog story speaks for itself, the Chiefs are about to create a dynasty, the Rams have Matthew Stafford, who wants to see everyone win (or not?) and the 49ers’ attack is just poetry in motion . Do you see what was said? It’s a difficult choice. If you’re still deciding who to root for, here’s why you should head to San Francisco to beat Los Angeles in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. As for the AFC, choose your fighter: David or Goliath? Why Washington Football Team fans should lean on the 49ers 3. Matthew Stafford rejected Washington last season We hate arguing for rooting against Stafford, who really is one of the easiest quarterbacks in the NFL to root for. However, we can’t help pointing out that he rejected Washington as a trade destination last off-season. Naturally, Washington was looking for Stafford, who at the time mutually agreed to a trade with the Lions front office. The soccer team made Detroit a competitive offer, but it didn’t matter. According to reports, Stafford, who has many ties to the West Coast, only wanted to play in Hollywood for head coach Sean McVay. Do we blame Stafford for killing Washington? Obviously not. Why would he want to go from a perennial loser in the Lions to a team in Washington that, in addition to its struggle to produce a winning product, has also constantly ridiculed itself off the field? HOWEVER, that doesn’t mean we’re going to root for a player who apparently didn’t even consider playing for Washington. We want players who WANT to be here, and reports show that Stafford never even gave the WFT a chance. We love Stafford, but it stings from Washington’s perspective knowing that the QB they aspired to last season is one win away from the Super Bowl with the team beating them for their glitz and glamour. Let’s go 49ers.

