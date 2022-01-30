Nick Kyrgios steps in to have three Australian Open fans kicked out during tense final | tennis | Sport





Nick Kyrgios had enough of one spectator shouting out during his Australian Open doubles final and called on the officials to have him escorted out of the arena. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have been the surprise package at the Australian Open this year.

The Aussie pair had pulled off some incredible victories in the early rounds, including a shock win over top pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. They were up against fellow Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell who themselves were competing in their first Grand Slam doubles final. But it was Kyrgios and Kokkinakis who took the early lead in winning the first set. Purcell was proving a thorn in their side though at the start of the second set with the 23-year-old impressing all over the court.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis kept their calm in difficult moments though and soon pounced to move a break up in the second set. From there, it looked a forlong conclusion they would go on to win the Grand Slam title. Throughout the match, the Aussie crowd were getting involved in the match with chants in between points. At times, umpire Damian Dumusois stepped in to call for quiet as both sets of players were preparing to serve.

But one spectator seemingly overstepped the mark as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis went a reak up in the second set. Purcell and Ebden were furious at one fan as they heard someone shout ‘let’ before continuing to play the point. Dumusois then relayed a message to the crowd, saying: “One or two spectators are totally ruining the game.” That appeared to be the end of that, until Kyrgios stepped away from the baseline to demand the guilty culprit to be escorted out of the arena.

The 26-year-old was visibly annoyed as he stood and waited for security officials to kick the fans out. All three spectators soon made their way out of the arena before play continued without further disruption. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were leading 5-3 at that point with Purcell and Ebden serving to stay in the match. They managed to hold serve, but Kyrgios was serving for the match and he was proving unbeatable. Inevitably he held serve and fittingly it was Kokkinakis with a brilliant volley at the net which sealed the doubles title.

