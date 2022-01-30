Saturdays Boys Hockey: Cothern backstops Mayo to huge Big Nine win against Northfield – Post Bulletin

Cohen Ruskell scored 3:29 into the game, Tate Cothern was a brick wall, making 26 saves, and Rochester Mayo became the only boys hockey team in the Big Nine Conference without a conference loss this season, edging Northfield 2-1 at Graham Arena on Saturday.

Mayo (6-0-2 Big Nine, 11-3-3 overall) never trailed on Saturday. Ruskells goal got the Spartans off to a strong start, then Carson Beavers scored halfway through the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Beavers goal, his eighth of the season, held up as the game winner.

Northfield (9-1-1, 11-5-1) cut its deficit in half on a Kamden Kaiser power-play goal midway through the third, but that was all they could get past Cothern, who was on top of his game. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior goalie stopped 7 shots in the first period, 11 in the second and 8 in the third.

Mayo went 1-0-1 against Northfield perhaps its toughest competition for the conference title this season. The teams tied 3-3 at Northfield on Jan. 4. Cothern made 25 saves in that game.

Northfield is back in action Thursday at John Marshall, while Mayo hosts JM on Wednesday.

MAYO 2, NORTHFIELD 1

Northfield 0-0-1 1

May 1-1-0 2

Northfield: Kamden Kaiser 1 goal; Jake Geiger 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 1 assist. Goalie : Trey Shimota 18 saves (20 shots).

mayo: Cohen Ruskell 1 goal; Jaxon Lester 1 assist; Carson Beavers 1 goal; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 26 saves (27 shots).

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 5, LOURDES 2

ST. CLOUD Rochester Lourdes went on the road and played two strong periods against a St. Cloud Cathedral team that received votes in the most recent Class A boys hockey state poll.

But Cathedral pushed back in the third period, scoring four times including an empty-net goal on the final minute to pull out a 5-2 victory.

Lourdes (13-6-0 overall) saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

Cathedral improves to 11-9-0, winning its second straight game.

Lourdes’ Aidan Ritter and Cathedrals Nolan Widman traded goals in the first period, leaving the score 1-1 after 17 minutes.

Midway through the second, Peyton Loeslie set up Thomas Benner for Benner’s second goal of the season. That gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead after two.

The Crusaders struck early in the third, though, as Widman scored a power-play goal 19 seconds in to tie it 2-2. Just 44 seconds later, Brandon Hemmer scored the game winner.

Cathedral tacked on two more to seal the victory.

Lourdes returns to action at 5 pm Monday against La Crescent-Hokah at Graham Arena I.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 5, LOURDES 2

Lourdes 1-1-0 2

Cathedral 1-0-4 5

Lourdes: Thomas Benner 1 goal; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Jackson Heim 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 43 saves (47 shots).

St Cloud Cathedral: Thomas Gohman 1 goal, 1 assist; Nolan Widman 2 goals; Nicholas Hwang 1 assist; Collin Hess 1 goal; Joey Gillespie 1 assist; Chandler Hendricks 1 assist; Brandon Hemmer 1 goal. Goalie : Nicholas Hansen 23 saves (25 shots).

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, VIROQUA 1

VIROQUA, Wis. Cody Hogan and Wyatt Farrell both had three points for the second time in three games and La Crescent-Hokah rolled to a 6-1 win at Viroqua.

Hogan had two goals and an assist, while Farrell scored once and added two assists.

Logan Yehle made 19 saves to earn the win.

The Lancers (9-6-1) play at Lourdes at 5 pm Monday.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, VIROQUA 1

La Crescent Hokah 1-2-3 6

Viroqua 0-0-1 1

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 1 goal, 2 assists; Mason Yehle 1 goal; Hayden Griggs 1 assist; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cody Hogan 2 goals, 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 goal; Cooper Hollowon 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 1 goal. Goalie : Logan Yehle 19 saves (20 shots).

Viroqua: Brooks Hoffland 1 goal; Austin Nundahl 1 assist. Goalie : Alex Hoyum 29 saves (35 shots).

MANKATO WEST 3, AUSTIN 1

MANKATO Austin High played one of its better defensive games of the season, but it couldnt generate enough offense to overcome three second-period goals allowed in a 3-1 loss at Mankato West.

Grady Carney scored for the Packers, a power-play goal in the third period. Ethan Knox made 33 saves in defeat.

Sam ONeil scored twice for the Scarlets.

MANKATO WEST 3, AUSTIN 1

Austin 0-0-1 1

Mankato West 0-3-0 3

Austin: Grady Carney 1 goal; Gavin Schaefer 1 assist. Goalie : Ethan Knox 33 saves (38 shots).

Mankato West: Gage Schmidt 1 goal; Gavin Brunmeier 2 assists; Hunter Rigdon 2 assists; Sam ONeil 2 goals; Maddox Langworthy 1 assist. Goalie : Mathew Birkmaier 14 saves (15 shots).

WINONA 7, FAIRMONT 6, OT

WINONA Aven Prodzinski and Teis Larsen littered the scoresheet here Saturday afternoon.

The Winona duo combined for nine points, none more crucial than their connection 2:14 into overtime at Bud King Arena.

Thats when Larsen set up Prodzinski for the game-winning goal as Winona beat Fairmont 7-6.

Larsen finished with a hat trick and three assists, while Prodzinski scored twice and had one assist. Ayden Ruesgen also had three points in the win.

WINONA 7, FAIRMONT 6, OT

Fairmont 3-3-0-0 6

Winona 2-2-2-1 7

Fairmont: Alexander Moeller 2 goals, 1 assist; Eli Anderson 2 goals, 1 assist; Hudson Artz 1 assist; Brock Lutterman 1 goal; Thomas Claeys 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalies : Carson Johnson 24 saves (28 shots); Ilana Moeller 13 saves (16 shots).

Winona: Teis Larsen 3 goals, 3 assists; Aven Prodzinski 2 goals, 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 2 goals, 1 assist; Chase Rumpca 1 assist. Goalies : Brayden McDevitt 15 saves (21 shots); Justin Brickner 12 saves (12 shots).

MANKATO EAST 2, RED WING 0

MANKATO Dixon Ehlers was a rock in just once again for Red Wing, but the Wingers couldnt generate any scoring against a stingy Mankato East defense in a 2-0 Big Nine Conference loss.

Ehlers was sharp from start to finish, stopping 44 of the 46 shots he faced the 15th time in 18 starts he has stopped 35 or more shots in a game to keep the Wingers (4-5-0 Big Nine, 7-11-0 overall) in the game.

Andrew Bastian had a goal and an assist for East (7-3-0, 12-6-0).

Red Wing plays at South St. Paul on Tuesday.

MANKATO EAST 2, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 0

Mankato East 0-0-2 2

Red Wing: Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 44 saves (46 shots).