Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator





The future of the Bears’ offense and the development of quarterback Justin Fields rests in the hands of Luke Getsy. They have featured in the best quarterback game for the past two seasons. Chicago announced on Sunday that it has hired Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival. Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers quarterbacks coach, while also serving as the passing game coordinator since 2020. Green Bay, of course, was one of the league’s biggest offenses during this period, with Aaron Rodgers winning MVP last year and maybe again this season. Getsy’s primary responsibility for the future is to form Fields. The No. 11 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had an uneven rookie season under former head coach Matt Nagy and OC Bill Lazor. Fields appeared in 12 games and completed only 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 420 rushing yards was the fifth most among quarterbacks, but only one QB lost more fumbles (5). Fields was limited in the final weeks of the season with cracked ribs, an ankle injury and COVID-19. Chicago won just two of its 10 starts in a 6-11 season, finishing 27th in fouls (18.3). That prompted the hiring of Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach last week. While the Bears’ defense has played its part in recent seasons, their sputtering offense has prevented the organization from making it past the Wild Card Round – when the team managed to reach the postseason. Getsy arrives with plenty of playoff experience, thanks to his seven years with the Packers. However, this will be his first crack in coordinating a pro offensive. He previously served as OC for Mississippi State (2018), Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011-12), and West Virginia Wesleyan (2009).

