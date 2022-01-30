Sooners football star surprises children at Ardmore community center





ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) – On the second Saturday of each month, the HFV Wilson Community center hosts the strength in life skills camp of various Ardmore children’s organizations, and those who attended this month’s gathering were treated to a very special, quicker surprise. The Strength in Numbers Foundation was started two years ago by Marchello Anderson. The foundations give back to the community in many ways, but their primary focus is youth mentorship. I just feel like I have to pay it in advance, Anderson said. It was given to me, so I must also give it back. One way he does that is with the life skills camps where local kids come and learn valuable lessons that will help them in life. Today’s topics are about things like self-discipline and mental discipline, Anderson said. Chasing your goals and dreams and just trying to paint a picture for them and let them know what that looks like. To help paint that picture, there was a special guest speaker at the life skills camp on Saturday: University of Oklahoma Star Cornerback DJ Graham. “I love being able to pour into these kids,” Graham said. And that they embrace me and really know who I am, that’s just otherworldly. (DJ) Graham spent the afternoon signing autographs, taking photos, and answering questions about the day’s topic. Playing at a prestigious school like OU takes a lot of self-discipline, Anderson said. Explain to the kids that there are days when you don’t want to go to practice, but to become that top player at an OU you have to get up and practice. He also shared his story of how self-discipline has helped him achieve his goals. It’s up to you, Graham said. You have to have a good heart, you have to have the right mindset to know that man, I can’t do this, I have to be somewhere. I have a direction I’m trying to stay in, so you have to always stay locked in and understand that you have to think long term, you have to think that this decision can affect me for the rest of my life. Graham says he enjoyed the experience so much that he can’t wait to come back and do it again. For more information on how you can get involved with the Strength in Numbers Foundation, visit their Facebook page here. Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

