How Serena Williams Helped Rekindle Ash Barty’s Tennis Career





When Ash Barty claimed her first Australian Open title on Saturday, former world No. 1 Serena Williams probably had a telltale smile on her face. While Barty has replaced Williams at the top of women’s tennis in recent years, it was the American who played a significant role in ensuring the Aussie got there. Barty famously walked away from tennis in 2014 to pursue a cricket career, but was eventually lured back to court after 15 months. AUSTRALIAN OPEN: How Barty defeated American Challenger Collins One of the reasons for her return is that an encouraging text from Williams played a role. “Ash was at a restaurant I think and Serena sent her a message that you’re too good a player to retire…you need to come back,” Barty’s first coach Jim Joyce said. The courier post earlier this week. The two players first faced each other at the Australian Open in 2014 and although Williams won the match 6-2, 6-1, Barty clearly left an impression on the American. Since then, the duo have only played each other once, scaring Barty Williams at the French Open in 2018 before beating the Aussie 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Williams, now 40, has been unable to compete in the past two Grand Slam events, and her last major win now dates back to the 2017 Australian Open. PRIZE MONEY: How much do Australian Open winners earn? In her absence, Barty has taken the tennis world by storm. She took her first Grand Slam victory at the 2019 French Open – in the same year she claimed the mantle of the world’s number 1 for the first time. After a challenging 2020, the Aussie has had a blast over the past 12 months, winning the 2021 Wimbledon crown before adding the 2022 Australian Open to her collection. Barty defeated American Danielle Collins in the final on Saturday 6-3, 7-6(2). She went the entire tournament without losing a set. The Australian’s first Grand Slam triumph at home was celebrated far and wide with even her alleged rivals on tour joining in, a sign of how much respect she has earned on and off the pitch. There is simply no better tennis player right now than @ashbarty Most complete and focused! The way she can put pieces together and add a little more to her playing is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congratulations champion to you and your whole team victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 29, 2022 ahhhh!! Always happy to see that big smile when you win. Enjoy every second of this sweet victory at home, you deserve it #AusOpen @ashbarty Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 29, 2022

