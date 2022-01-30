How once the young Indian cricketer, Khanin Saikia, made Invercargill his home?

In 2002 Khanin Saikia achieved what many cricket-obsessed teenagers in India just dream of. Nearly 20 years later, he can now be seen on the Southlands club’s cricket grounds, having made Invercargill his home. Logan Hearty reports.

The mathematical probabilities associated with Khanin Saikia’s sporting story are remarkable.

Like most children in India, Saikia grew up with a cricket dream. India has about 1.3 billion inhabitants and cricket is his obsession.

They play the game in the streets, in gullies, on beaches; any free space where they can mimic Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive or Ravichandran Ashwin’s carrom ball.

Saikia remembers his own childhood dominated by cricket.

I had two brothers, one bowls, one bats, one fields; you are always playing cricket. You go to school, come home and have lunch, and you play cricket.

It is no exaggeration to suggest that millions of teenagers in India have the ambition to play cricket for their country.

Of those millions, Saikia came forward in 2002 to be selected in the Indian Under-19 squad that played at the World Cup in New Zealand.

Robyn Edie / Stuff Former Indian international U19 cricketer Khanin Saikia moved from Delhi to Invercargill 10 years ago.

To be limited to the 60 players who attended the first stage of the trials is remarkable in itself. Making the final cut of 14 for an Indian national cricket team is one of the greatest sporting opportunities you get.

Saikia is proud to remember his national selection. Although the left arm spin bowler does not hide from the belief that in India you need quite a bit of luck.

It’s about bowling or hitting the practice nets well in that flashy moment when someone of interest might be looking, Saikia says. Or play a good game when the stakes are highest, he adds.

For Saikia, it was a four-wicket haul from five left in the last Indian Under-19 test match in 2002, that was his moment.

It just worked out for me, you could call it luck. I bowled well at the right time.

Some Saikias teammates of the 2002 Indian under-19 squad have made millions from the game both on the international stage and through the Indian Premier League.

Notably Ifran Pathan, who played 120 one-day internationals for India and has lined up for four different teams in the money-laden Indian Premier League.

Saikia, some will say, has taken a quieter path in life. He has largely focused on studies and employment.

In my time you had to follow an education in addition to the cricket. If you crack IPL these days, you are a millionaire.

He also chose to live in Invercargill, New Zealand, which is home to approximately 57,000 people. It is in stark contrast to the 32 million people who populate Delhi from where he immigrated in 2012.

Saikia finished his professional career in India in 2005 and focused on financial studies before landing a job in Delhi with the Bank of America. He later switched to HSBC.

It was during a break from work one day in 2011 when he searched online for the words international, cricket, scholarship. It led his life on a different path.

An article was published about the John Wright Scholarship at the Southern Institute of Technology in New Zealand.

Saikia gave up his job and moved to Invercargill in 2012 to continue studying and play cricket in another part of the world.

His parents were a little hesitant about the idea of ​​their son turning their backs on a stable banking job in India and flying into the unknown, a place of only 57,000 people.

Saikia left on his own in 2012 with $500 next to his name, and ten years later he is a New Zealand native and still lives in Invercargill.

He is now married to Shilpi Panai and the couple have a two-year-old son, Raghuvir Saikia.

The 37-year-old is more than happy with the place he has found close to the bottom of the world.

Gone are his two-hour commute and the two-hour return journey home he had to deal with in Delhi.

I like Invercargill. I love the fact that it is a small community and I have made many friends over the years. It feels like my home away from home.

In 2014, Saikia was employed by the SIT in an international marketing position.

He traveled at least 100 days a year to pitch the SIT as an option for prospective international students.

Robyn Edie / Stuff Khanin Saikia at home with his wife Shilpi Panai and two-year-old son Raghuvir Saikia.

It started with the Indian market and by the time Saikia was done with the SIT, he had the Indian Subcontinent, South East Asia and the Middle East.

At one point, nearly $1.5 million would be pumped into Southland’s economy just from my region, the Indian subcontinent. On average I would have 100 to 120 students. My advantage is that I would bring cricket into the discussion [in India].

The trip allowed Saikia to visit family and friends in India, including his partner Shilpi Panai who joined him in Invercargill in 2016, the same year they married.

It became clear that things had to change, he couldn’t continue with the important travel commitments, as his wife was with him in Invercargill.

At the same time, there was a level of uncertainty hovering over the polytechnic sector due to the merger plans of the New Zealand governments.

Saikia reduced some of his travels in 2018 and in 2019 he got a new job with the Lifetime Group as an investment advisor. His son was born that same year.

He is thrilled with his new job and says he can use his skills and experience to help others achieve their life goals.

Much has changed since Saikia was selected to play for India under-19 in 2002, but cricket remains a constant in his life, albeit on a less prominent stage.

He can be seen queuing for the Appleby Cricket Club in the Southlands senior league most Saturdays during the summer months.

He says a shoulder injury has hampered him since his days as an under-19 cricketer, holding him back from bowling a bit. But the competitive fire still burns when match day rolls around, even at the club level.

The proudest cricketing moment during his time at Invercargill came when he organized a team from Delhi in 2013 to travel to New Zealand to play matches in Southland and Central Otago.

Saikia says it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those Delhi cricketers.

Later that year, Saikia helped organize seven Southland high school cricketers to travel to India to play.

It’s a cricket exchange he’s happy to revive once the global pandemic subsides.