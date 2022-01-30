Sunday Reading: Football Days | The New Yorker





Football fans across the country have never seen a more exciting playoff season. Last weekends thrill ride came to its heart-stopping conclusion with the Kansas City Chiefs tying the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, and then winning in overtime, thereby sending Buffalo Bills fans into another tailspin of wintry despair. At the same time, pro football, the most popular television spectacle in the US, is, at least for some, a guilty pleasure. How many times can you watch a player begin the concussion protocol before you start to have misgivings? This week, as the playoffs reach their penultimate round, were bringing you a selection of pieces on the sport. In Game Plan, a short story adapted from his 1972 novel, End Zone, Don DeLillo recounts a dazzling college game. In The NFLs Change of Tone and the Limits of Merely Listening, Louisa Thomas examines how the murder of George Floyd affected the sport. In The Jersey Game, Ben McGrath writes about the compelling rise of a magnificently talented player when he was in high school, in North Jersey, who then went on to play in the pros, for the New York Giants. Finally, in Offensive Play, Malcolm Gladwell, an ardent Bills fan, explores the neurological and physical hazards associated with the game. What football must confront, in the end, is not just the problem of injuries or scientific findings, Gladwell writes. It is the fact that there is something profoundly awry in the relationship between the players and the game. David Remnick Here before our cubicles we sit quietly, content to suck the sweet flesh out of quartered oranges. View Story Will high school football become a big-money sport? View Story The NFL's Change of Tone, and the Limits of Merely Listening Its one thing for the NFL to hear out its players, which can be done privately. But is it really going to start encouraging public speech? View Story How different are dogfighting and football? View Story

