Nick Kyrgios hits out at fellow Australian tennis player Max Purcell on social media





Australian Open men’s doubles champion Nick Kyrgios has blasted an Aussie tennis player and taken a swipe at the media in a heated Instagram post. Kyrgios, who won the men’s doubles final on Saturday night with Thanasi Kokkinakis after beating fellow Australians Max Purcell and Matt Ebden, took aim at Purcell after the world number 173 shared his disdain for the way Kyrgios plays tennis. After losing the final, Purcell was asked what he thought about Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’s outgoing performances on the court. Max Purcell has been openly critical of Nick Kyrgios throughout the Australian Open. ( Getty: Mark Evans ) “I think it was great for ticket sales here but I’m not so sure how it was taken overseas,” Purcell said. “If you’re watching some of Nick and Thanasi’s matches earlier in the week and you’re overseas, maybe you get turned off tennis a little bit.” Purcell had earlier in the tournament criticized Kyrgios on Instagram, commenting on a post that Kyrgios and Kokkinakis had been disrespectful to their opponents and suggesting Kyrgios should have been disqualified for hitting a ball into the crowd, striking a child. The comments did not sit well with Kyrgios. “As for @maxpurcell you donut, regarding your comments after the match, you clearly have no idea about entertainment and sport,” he wrote. “If you haven’t noticed there is a reason why people actually come to my matches. It’s because the level and my game are actually worth watching. “Next time you lose another slam final, you should just put your head down and try to figure out how to play the big points better. No need to slate other Aussies in the media cuz people would rather watch paint dry than your [serve and volley]gaming style.” Kyrgios also took aim at the media in his post, after making a comment on Saturday night that suggested he was a bigger drawcard than Ash Barty, saying: “Obviously Ash is a hell of a player, but I think the ratings speak for themselves. “ “F**k you media,” Kyrgios wrote. “Honestly, I said nothing disrespectful to @ashbarty I said that the crowd this year was amazing and I feel as if @the-kokk1 & I were a big part of that. “Ash’s father came to me and even said that. All I said was that when people watch me around the world the stadiums are full. I grew up with Ash & always knew her potential.”

