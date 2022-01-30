18th annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game returns to Roanoke





ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) – The Guns came away with a 3-0 win for the 18th annual Guns N Hoses charity hockey game, but Saturday night was about much more than what happened on the ice. I really enjoy the hockey aspect of it. But being able to come out here and have all the fans here and theyre helping raise money. We put on an event for them, so that they can give back to the community, its awesome, said Issac Wilson, a member of Team Hoses and whose father is a retired Roanoke County firefighter. The scoreboard, that’s nice, but that’s not what its about. Its about getting out here having fun, raising money, always for a good cause, said Nick Harper, a deputy with the Botetourt County Sheriffs Office. After being canceled in 2021, thousands came out for a few goals, a few fights and an overall great night. Tonight we packed in a little over 6,600 folks in here and raised $30,000 for charity, said Toby Martin, President of the Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Group. Over the years, the event has raised $400,000 dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since it began. This year leaders chose a couple of new charities in the Roanoke Valley to donate to. This year weve chosen the Friends of the Blue Ridge and Roanoke County Parks and Rec to build an ADA Accessible park at the Explore Park, Martin said. Soon, players will be trading their skates, for tools. They plan to be a part of the building process of the new park. Our folks and our players are going to go out and actually turn wrenches and put this stuff together, said Martin. Were actually going to be out there building it ourselves, and were looking forward to that and actually getting to take part in the community, Harper said. As long as all goes to plan, that construction will start in 2022. For more information on Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses, you can find its Facebook here. Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

