Sports
The curlers are coming – The curl news
As the sun sets from another busy day in Beijing, the curling invasion has begun.
Shelter for weeks from Covid and isolating loved ones. There have been attempts to train both at home – some in the wilderness – and out (the Aussies, Japanese and ROC stars have been to Alberta).
Of course it took forever to pack. Also for the trainers.
There have been flashy, over-the-top broadcasts on huge red-carpeted airplane hangers.
There have been more ordinary quarters, with athletes and coaches masked and proudly wearing the team colours.
In terms of content on the site, no one has yet surpassed American mixed doubles player Chris Plys as his Twitter feed has soared from regularly active to non-stop.
The two-time Olympian-to-be — he was John Shuster’s deputy in Vancouver, and he played quite a bit — has been everywhere. His personal and team tweets have documented planes, airports, arrivals, accommodations, painful brain swabs, walkabouts, food, food with warning signs, sunrises, sunsets… even coach rage at table tennis.
That’s the proper Olympic term for ping pong, savages.
There is an article about Mr. Plys, written by the esteemed Don Landry, appearing in the latest issue of – wait for it –The hockey news. Check out the latest news from our big brother in the newsstand now, or take out a subscription.
Yes, Plys had a head start. He and teammate Vicky Persinger were among the first stone throwers to arrive in Beijing. Approximately 2,900 athletes from approximately 90 countries are expected to compete in 109 events, including the three curling disciplines, which will kick off within days.
The Beijing Olympic Village, home to ice sports people, is located in the city’s Chaoyang District, close to the Olympic Park. There are 2,300 beds for athletes and officials.
All villagers will follow strict COVID-19 countermeasures outlined in the Beijing 2022 Playbook. These include living and working in a closed system, which separates all participants in the Games from the local population.
A wide range of services is offered in each Olympic village: a hair salon, cafe, bank, post office, general store, merchandise store, Samsung store, photoshop, telecom store (for SIM cards) and newsstand. In addition, the resident centers will provide business centers, self-service laundry, general maintenance and household support.
A number of services scattered throughout each of the plazas and residential areas include fitness centers with the latest fitness equipment and recreational activities such as the aforementioned table tennis, pool, virtual reality rooms and a host of television sets to watch the live Olympic action.
Each location offers a 24-hour food service, serving cuisines from around the world and catering for all dietary requirements.
Athletes can also visit the Samsung Galaxy store in each village, where they can pick up their limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 mobile phone. The phone comes with a case, Bluetooth earbuds, a Coca-Cola Beijing 2022 Powerade Squeeze Bottle – I didn’t have to mention that level of detail, but who cares – and an IOC pocket guide with “useful information” to help keep the competitors up to date. help settle into village life.
Team GB’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are also on site.
On arrival, they – and the other athletes – received a gift bag containing a range of products, including hand sanitizer, shampoo, body wash, hand wash, toothpaste, toothbrush, laundry detergent and skin care products, as well as a pin, mascot and painting of local school children.
Despite the state of the world, excitement is mounting. It’s a pandemic Winter Games, that’s for sure, but the table is set for some measure of fun and play, much of it behind the scenes…but occasionally exposed in the daylight.
Can not wait!
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/curling/news/the-curlers-are-coming
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022