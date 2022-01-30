The curlers are coming – The curl news

As the sun sets from another busy day in Beijing, the curling invasion has begun.

Shelter for weeks from Covid and isolating loved ones. There have been attempts to train both at home – some in the wilderness – and out (the Aussies, Japanese and ROC stars have been to Alberta).

Of course it took forever to pack. Also for the trainers.

There have been flashy, over-the-top broadcasts on huge red-carpeted airplane hangers.

There have been more ordinary quarters, with athletes and coaches masked and proudly wearing the team colours.

In terms of content on the site, no one has yet surpassed American mixed doubles player Chris Plys as his Twitter feed has soared from regularly active to non-stop.

The two-time Olympian-to-be — he was John Shuster’s deputy in Vancouver, and he played quite a bit — has been everywhere. His personal and team tweets have documented planes, airports, arrivals, accommodations, painful brain swabs, walkabouts, food, food with warning signs, sunrises, sunsets… even coach rage at table tennis.

That’s the proper Olympic term for ping pong, savages.

There is an article about Mr. Plys, written by the esteemed Don Landry, appearing in the latest issue of – wait for it –The hockey news. Check out the latest news from our big brother in the newsstand now, or take out a subscription.

Yes, Plys had a head start. He and teammate Vicky Persinger were among the first stone throwers to arrive in Beijing. Approximately 2,900 athletes from approximately 90 countries are expected to compete in 109 events, including the three curling disciplines, which will kick off within days.

The Beijing Olympic Village, home to ice sports people, is located in the city’s Chaoyang District, close to the Olympic Park. There are 2,300 beds for athletes and officials.

All villagers will follow strict COVID-19 countermeasures outlined in the Beijing 2022 Playbook. These include living and working in a closed system, which separates all participants in the Games from the local population.

A wide range of services is offered in each Olympic village: a hair salon, cafe, bank, post office, general store, merchandise store, Samsung store, photoshop, telecom store (for SIM cards) and newsstand. In addition, the resident centers will provide business centers, self-service laundry, general maintenance and household support.

A number of services scattered throughout each of the plazas and residential areas include fitness centers with the latest fitness equipment and recreational activities such as the aforementioned table tennis, pool, virtual reality rooms and a host of television sets to watch the live Olympic action.

Each location offers a 24-hour food service, serving cuisines from around the world and catering for all dietary requirements.

Athletes can also visit the Samsung Galaxy store in each village, where they can pick up their limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 mobile phone. The phone comes with a case, Bluetooth earbuds, a Coca-Cola Beijing 2022 Powerade Squeeze Bottle – I didn’t have to mention that level of detail, but who cares – and an IOC pocket guide with “useful information” to help keep the competitors up to date. help settle into village life.

Team GB’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are also on site.

On arrival, they – and the other athletes – received a gift bag containing a range of products, including hand sanitizer, shampoo, body wash, hand wash, toothpaste, toothbrush, laundry detergent and skin care products, as well as a pin, mascot and painting of local school children.

Despite the state of the world, excitement is mounting. It’s a pandemic Winter Games, that’s for sure, but the table is set for some measure of fun and play, much of it behind the scenes…but occasionally exposed in the daylight.

Can not wait!