Home Win Streak Falls As Cowboys Drop Game To Northern Iowa





STILL WATER The fourth-longest home win streak in Oklahoma state wrestling history came to an end on Saturday night when the Cowboys fell just short of their comeback bid in a 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa. OSU had won 26 consecutive games at the Gallagher-Iba Arena since their last home loss on January 27, 2018. With the Cowboys trailing 16-12 with two games to go, red shirt junior Gavin Stika made his Oklahoma State double debut at 197 pounds instead of top-ranked AJ Ferrari , which was not reachable. At the start of the match, Stika was 11-3 in the season after struggling in open tournaments with 184 pounds. Stika opened the score in the second period with an escape and takedown after a scoreless opening period. Stika’s third period trial resulted in a 4-1 decision over John Gunderson that gave OSU a chance to win the double at heavyweight. “It was a nice win for him”, head coach John Smith said. “He didn’t have a chance to start this year and he did well. He stayed in a good position. He probably gave up a little bit, but in the end it was just a good effort from a riding point of view, tearing the man down and finish his shot.” The double encounter came down to the heavyweight bout between No. 29 Luke Surber and UNI’s Tyrell Gordon, with the Pokes trailing by one point in the team score. A break in the third period was the difference in the game, as Surber was unable to finish on a shot late in the game. Gordon collected the driving time point with 1:56 and the 2-0 decision, sealing the victory for the Panthers. Despite the heartbreaking finish, Oklahoma State took a 12-0 lead with victories over ranked opponents in the first four games of the game. number 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni remained undefeated in the season with defeat in a sudden win for a 7-5 win over No. 13 Brody Teske, while Daton Fix , Carter Young and Kaden Gfeller each claimed its own decisions at 133, 141 and 149 pounds. The Panthers won their first game with 157 pounds, with Derek Holschlag upset the No. 13 Wyatt sheets , 3-2. OSU dropped four straight bouts from 157lbs to 184lbs, including a 174lb pin and a key decision by Parker Keckeisen in fourth place over number 9 Dakota Geer at 184. Oklahoma State still has a chance this weekend to claim the No. 500 win at the Gallagher-Iba Arena, against No. 7 Iowa State, tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT. “We need this. We need a quick turnaround and we need to struggle,” Smith said. “It was a bad effort on our part. Even some of the games we won, I didn’t feel confident enough.” Northern Iowa 19, No. 3Oklahoma State 15

January 29, 2022 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Presence: 4.304 125: No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) Dec. New. 13 Brody Teske (UNI), SV-1 7-5

133: No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) December No. 24 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI), 5-1

141: No. 21 Carter Young (OSU) Dec. New. 23 Getting Happel (UNI), 10-6

149: No. 14 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) Dec. No. 33 Colin Realbuto (UNI), 3-2

157:Derek Holschlag (UNI) Dec. no. 13 Wyatt sheets (OSU), 3-2

165: No. 18 Austin Yant (UNI) Dec. number 6 Travis Wittlake (OSU), 2-0

174: No. 21 Lance Runyon (UNI) Falls No. 8 Dustin Plott (OSU), 4:59

184: No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) MD No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU), 12-3

197: Gavin Stika (OSU) Dec. John Gunderson (UNI), 4-1

HWT: Tyrell Gordon (UNI) Dec. no. 29 Luke Surber (OSU), 2-0

