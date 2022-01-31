Sports
Iowa Football Recruiting: Michigan DB Deshaun Lee committed to Hawkeyes
We were nearly a full month past the 2021 college football season and approaching two months since the early signing period in December. Most fans have turned their attention to basketball and wrestling, especially with the Hawkeyes looking at a small recruiting class in the 2022 cycle.
Over the weekend, however, the Iowa Hawkeyes did what we were used to. With no attention, no prior indication of interest, and no social media announcement, Iowa played host to an under-the-radar defending back from the state of Michigan for an official visit.
On Sunday, Deshaun Lee left Iowa City committed to the Hawkeyes.
Iowa fans should recognize this playbook for Iowa and have seen it be hugely successful. Phil Park identifies an under-recruited talent, often from his old stomping grounds in Michigan, that is an athlete who can do a number of different things. Rather than advertise interest or an offer, Parker keeps things secret. Then the prospect takes a trip to Iowa City and once engaged, everyone turns on the movie and immediately sees what Phil himself got. It’s the annual Phil Parker Special.
This year’s iteration is a 511 defensive back from Belleville, Michigan. If the city rings a bell, it’s because that’s the same high school Parker went to for the likes of Kaevon Merriweather and Brendan Deasfernandes.
At Belleville, Lee did it all. He lined up as running back and wide receiver for 13 total offensive touchdowns (11 receiving and two rushing) and over 800 yards. On defense, he was mainly a cornerback where he had a few interceptions and a fumble to recover for a touchdown.
What is immediately noticeable, aside from Lees ability with the ball in his hands on offense, is his combination of speed and physicality, despite only weighing 175 pounds. As a corner, Lee shows that he can get his hands on the press well and get his hands on receivers to divert them. That same physicality carries over into his willingness to show up in run support or tackle in the open field.
In short, he looks like exactly the type of guy who has targeted Parker year after year and found success in the Iowas system, even if it takes a year or two for them to fully develop into the Big Ten body that the Hawkeyes need.
Lee chose the Hawkeyes over previous offerings from the likes of Kentucky, Pitt, Syracuse and several MAC programs. Why the Hawkeyes? Iowas approach and academics played a role, Lee told HawkeyeReport:.
The people here are very nice and it just felt like home when I arrived here. Everyone is really sincere. The coaching staff is really genuine and they have been here for a long time and it felt like home. The success rate is also very high. It’s a good education and a great football program.
It fits well everywhere.
With the addition of Lee, Iowa is up to 18 total pledges in the class of 2022 after signing 17 in the early period. The extra bet takes the Hawkeyes to 26th in the Rivals team rankings and 27th in 247 Sports. That’s good for 6th place in the Big Ten and tops in the Big Ten West.
Iowa is not expected to make additional commitments ahead of Wednesday’s signing day, although the Hawkeyes are still heavily scouting a handful of transfer options, particularly in the offensive and defensive lines and the tight end.
Welcome aboard Deshaun Lee!
Deshaun Lee, CB
Ht: 511
Weight: 175 lbs
Residence: Belleville, Michigan (Belleville)
Stars: 247 Sports – 3; Rivals – 3
