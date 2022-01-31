‘Latins on Ice’ moves from Pond Hockey site at the last minute

A performance of the comedy show “Latins on Ice” has been moved from Lake Nokomis following concerns from the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships that it isn’t “family-friendly,” the show’s creators said.

Instead, the show, part of the Great Northern festival, was performed at 12:30 pm Sunday on Powderhorn Lake.

Actor Sabrn Diehl said by phone that after two shows on Saturday, the pound hockey tournament refused to host the Sunday performance on Lake Nokomis, citing “swearing and the aggressive nature of the show”.

Diehl said a tournament official confronted the performers on Saturday and demanded that they take down a banner that read “ABOLISH ICE,” a call to dismantle U.S. immigration and customs enforcement.

“I’m a theater artist and my job is to make people think,” Diehl said. “I learned in school that if your audience won’t stand up and rebel during intermission, you’ve failed.

“So I think I’ve done my job as an artist.”

The US Pond Hockey Tournament did not answer calls or email on Sunday. It is one of the founding partners of the 11-day Great Northern festival, which celebrates the state’s cold climate and diverse cultures.

In a statement, the festival’s executive and artistic director Kate Nordstrum said that “the Great Northern shares perspectives on winter from many voices, and ‘Latins on Ice’ is an honest and heartfelt representation of the season’s artist experience.

“We’re thrilled that over 200 people came to watch the show at Powderhorn Park.”

In a video posted to Instagram early Sunday, the show’s director, John Gebretatose, said “there’s a lot of shock right now.” But the group urged supporters to join them at Powderhorn, “where there are more families who are Latinx.”

“Latins on Ice” consists of five comedic, dramatic, pointed skits performed by local actors, including Diehl, who explore “what it means to be Latin in Minnesota.” Earlier this month, Diehl said they weren’t sure how hockey fans would react.

“We’re very loud about expressing our experiences, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that we don’t feel completely welcomed by the culture here,” Diehl said at the time. “It almost feels like we’re naming the elephant in the room by our loud presence in this particular space of pond hockey, a very white event.”

Prof. dr. Karen Mary Davaloschair of Chicano and Latino Studies at the University of Minnesota, saw the show on Saturday and was “really impressed with their bold, theatrical approach to what it’s like to live in Minnesota as a person of color.”

Street theater is “meant to be provocative,” she said.

One of the show’s most powerful moments had little to do with swearing, Davalos said. When a tanning session goes awry, Diehl, desperate and cold on a frozen lake, begs passersby for help. “Wow,” Diehl said on Sunday’s show, “white people will see you suffer and do nothing about it.”

The city and country are “in a moment of racial reconciliation where if we don’t have those hard conversations, we really won’t change,” Davalos said. “We need theatre, we need this art form that gets us talking.”

Focusing on the curse words, including the worst, doesn’t make it true, she continued. “That’s not the hardest thing for our kids to hear. I think it’s going to be a little more challenging to explain to your kids, ‘Why did they say white people don’t care about colored people?’

How are you going to raise your child with that question? That’s what I want to know.’