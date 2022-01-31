Sports
‘Latins on Ice’ moves from Pond Hockey site at the last minute
A performance of the comedy show “Latins on Ice” has been moved from Lake Nokomis following concerns from the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships that it isn’t “family-friendly,” the show’s creators said.
Instead, the show, part of the Great Northern festival, was performed at 12:30 pm Sunday on Powderhorn Lake.
Actor Sabrn Diehl said by phone that after two shows on Saturday, the pound hockey tournament refused to host the Sunday performance on Lake Nokomis, citing “swearing and the aggressive nature of the show”.
Diehl said a tournament official confronted the performers on Saturday and demanded that they take down a banner that read “ABOLISH ICE,” a call to dismantle U.S. immigration and customs enforcement.
“I’m a theater artist and my job is to make people think,” Diehl said. “I learned in school that if your audience won’t stand up and rebel during intermission, you’ve failed.
“So I think I’ve done my job as an artist.”
The US Pond Hockey Tournament did not answer calls or email on Sunday. It is one of the founding partners of the 11-day Great Northern festival, which celebrates the state’s cold climate and diverse cultures.
In a statement, the festival’s executive and artistic director Kate Nordstrum said that “the Great Northern shares perspectives on winter from many voices, and ‘Latins on Ice’ is an honest and heartfelt representation of the season’s artist experience.
“We’re thrilled that over 200 people came to watch the show at Powderhorn Park.”
In a video posted to Instagram early Sunday, the show’s director, John Gebretatose, said “there’s a lot of shock right now.” But the group urged supporters to join them at Powderhorn, “where there are more families who are Latinx.”
“Latins on Ice” consists of five comedic, dramatic, pointed skits performed by local actors, including Diehl, who explore “what it means to be Latin in Minnesota.” Earlier this month, Diehl said they weren’t sure how hockey fans would react.
“We’re very loud about expressing our experiences, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that we don’t feel completely welcomed by the culture here,” Diehl said at the time. “It almost feels like we’re naming the elephant in the room by our loud presence in this particular space of pond hockey, a very white event.”
Prof. dr. Karen Mary Davaloschair of Chicano and Latino Studies at the University of Minnesota, saw the show on Saturday and was “really impressed with their bold, theatrical approach to what it’s like to live in Minnesota as a person of color.”
Street theater is “meant to be provocative,” she said.
One of the show’s most powerful moments had little to do with swearing, Davalos said. When a tanning session goes awry, Diehl, desperate and cold on a frozen lake, begs passersby for help. “Wow,” Diehl said on Sunday’s show, “white people will see you suffer and do nothing about it.”
The city and country are “in a moment of racial reconciliation where if we don’t have those hard conversations, we really won’t change,” Davalos said. “We need theatre, we need this art form that gets us talking.”
Focusing on the curse words, including the worst, doesn’t make it true, she continued. “That’s not the hardest thing for our kids to hear. I think it’s going to be a little more challenging to explain to your kids, ‘Why did they say white people don’t care about colored people?’
How are you going to raise your child with that question? That’s what I want to know.’
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/latins-on-ice-makes-a-last-minute-move-from-nokomis-to-powderhorn/600141229/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022