Beam, Moore Power #6 Vols Past Sooners, 8-0





8 Last 0 Score per period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R huh E

Tennessee

FROM

1 1 3 0 1 0 0 2 0 8 11 0

Oklahoma

WHERE

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 W: Drew Beam (2-0)

l: Martinez, C. (1-1)

HOUSTON freshman Drew Beam and Christian Moore powered sixth-ranked Tennessee past Oklahoma, 8-0, at Sunday’s Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With Tennessee (10-1) leading 3-0 in the third, Moore extended the Volunteers lead with a two-run inside-the-park home run UT’s first inside-the-park homer since February 21, 2020. Moore filled the lead in the top of the fifth when he got his third RBI of the day and pulled up a single to the left that scored Evan Russell from second. Moore ended the game 3-for-4, with two runs scored, three RBI’s, a double and a homerun. The three-hit outing for the Brooklyn, New York native is a career highlight. On the mound, Beam made his third career start on Sunday, throwing a gem as he held Oklahoma on a few hits through a career-high five innings of work. The Tennessee native Murfreesboro struckout six in his career, allowed only four baserunners and improved to 2-0 on the year with the win. Will Mabrey and Mark McLaughlin each threw an inning in relief and held the Sooners to only one basehit, with McLaughlin striking out three. Ben Joyce faced two batters before being replaced by Redmond Walsh † Walsh completed the shutout when he threw the last 1.2 innings and struckout three batters. The violation kept clicking as Jordan Beck and Blake Burke homered for the Vols on Sunday. Beck opened the score in the first inning with a solo shot high into left field with a foul pole, while Burke hit a solo pinch-hit homerun in the eighth in the Crawford Boxes to give UT the final 8-0 victory . Junior Seth Stephenson recorded his third two-hit appearance of the year, hitting UT’s seventh run of the game in the eighth inning on a double down the leftfield-line. In total, eight Vols scored a goal in Sunday’s victory. Oklahoma (5-5) pitched Chazz Martinez, who gave up five runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. Martinez suffered the loss and is 1-1 on the year. The Sooners had only five hits against the Vols pitching staff led by Tanner Tredaway’s two-hit performance. NEXT ONE: Tennessee returns home to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday, March 8, where it opens a two-game series against James Madison. Tuesday the first pitch is scheduled at 6.30 pm COMMENTS MOORE’S INSIDE-THE-PARKER:freshman Christian Moore’s two-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the third was Tennessee’s first since Zach Daniels’ inside-the-park home run against #1 Texas Tech at the Round Rock Classic on February 21, 2020. The homer was Moore’s third of the season. GO DEEP:Tennessee hit three home runs against Oklahoma and now has seven multi-home run games in 2022.

