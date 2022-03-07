Shane Warne’s boyfriend reveals the final hours before the cricket legend’s death – News





Warne was found unconscious in his room in a villa on Koh Samui that he shared with three travel companions. By Reuters Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 06:35 Shane Warne offered gifts of his old cricket clothes and ate the traditional Australian snack of Vegemite on toast in the final hours before his death on Friday, an aide to the cricketing greatness said. Tom Hall was staying at the resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, where Warne was found unconscious in his room in a villa he shared with three travel companions. Hall, chief executive of The Sporting News website, said there were “no unusual circumstances” surrounding Warne’s death on Friday after the former spin bowler caught up with friends and watched some cricket on TV. “The first question is, ‘How can we watch the Australia v Pakistan test here in Thailand; the matches are about to begin?’ Hall wrote on the website, citing Warne. “Warney and cricket were never far apart.” A few balls into the test match, Warne jumped up and ran excitedly to his room. “He came back with an armful of clothes that looked like he’d been to a flea market,” Hall said. “Shane has been working with me at The Sporting News for the past year and he presented me his 2005 Ashes Test jersey, his 2008 IPL jersey and a one-day international jersey and cap on at TSN offices in Australia and the UK.” He said Warne told stories of his first Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural title in the Twenty20 competition. After joking around with the different cricket outfits and taking pictures, the friends decided to “have a quick bite to eat”. “I’ve dined with Shane at many good establishments, but instead of sampling some of the local Thai dishes, we eat a plate of Vegemite on toast,” Hall said. Shane chews away, ‘Gosh, you can’t beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world’. “An Australian through and through – this would turn out to be his last meal.” Before his death in Thailand, Warne suffered from chest pains and had asthma and some heart problems, Thai police said on Saturday, citing information from Warne’s family. Hall said none of Warne’s traveling companions knew he was seeing a doctor, although he had complained to a friend of “some chest pain and shortness of breath.” “He knew he was a bit overweight and started training harder again. His travel companions from Australia did everything they could, the local ambulance crew was there quickly.” Warne’s body was taken for an autopsy on Sunday. Thai police declined to comment on the probable cause of death, but did not consider it suspicious. Warne’s family had accepted the offer of a state funeral, the government in his home state of Victoria said. ALSO READ: The Nine Network reported Monday that the funeral could be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the Great Southern Stand will soon be renamed the SK Warne Stand in honor of the cricketing great. “We will be working out all the details for the state funeral for Shane Warne in the coming days, working closely with Shane’s family and making sure it is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary Victorian,” Deputy Prime Minister of Victoria James Merlino told reporters on Monday. †

