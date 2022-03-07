Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska says ‘mind is strong’ after reaching Lyon final





Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska, who had to flee her home after last week’s Russian invasion, said her spirit was strong after reaching the Lyon Open final. The world No. 128 defeated Romanian Sorana Cirstea 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 over the course of two hours 31 minutes in a hard-fought win at Saturday’s WTA 250 event. Another win for Into the finals pic.twitter.com/xKCYgJW4gn †@D_Yastremska The 21-year-old and her younger sister Ivanna spent two nights in an underground car park last week before their parents sent them by boat from Ukraine to Romania and then to France. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” ‘Ukrainian people are very strong’ “I read a lot of news every day,” Yastremska told a press conference. “Sometimes at night I get messages from groups with the news. “Sometimes I wake up and read what’s going on, especially with my city. So I wouldn’t say I sleep really well here. I wake up pretty tired in the morning. “But my mind is pretty strong now. That’s why I think I can handle anything. I’m Ukrainian and the Ukrainians are very strong. You can see that during the war.” On Sunday, Yastremska will face China’s Zhang Shuai in a bid to win her first title since her win in Strasbourg in 2019. 33-year-old Zhang defeated local hopeful Caroline Garcia 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals. VIEW | Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev pleads for no war in Ukraine: Russian tennis star writes ‘No War Please’ on camera after match After winning to advance to the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, the world No. 7, Andrey Rublev, who is Russian, wrote “No War Please” on the lens of a broadcast camera. 0:36

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/tennis/ukraine-tennis-player-yastremska-says-spirit-strong-after-reaching-lyon-final-1.6374642 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos