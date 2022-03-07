Colorado drops match to USC





BOULDER The Colorado women’s tennis team fell 5-1 to the number 21 of the USC on Sunday afternoon, but in the process took its first win of the season. The Buffalos (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) lost the first four points of the game before Mila Stanojevic dominated the Trojans (7-7, 1-1 Pac-12) in the No. 4 singles match. Stanojevic, who had won 13 games in a row before Friday, won the first set 6-0 from Danielle Willson, the 105e-ranked player in the NCAA. She followed it up with a 6-3 second set win to take the first-ranked win of the season and her young career. It is the first point raised from both LA schools since 2018. The other very close match of the afternoon came from Megan Forster in the number 3 singles match. Forster dropped the first set 6-2 against the number 56 of Snow Han. Forster responded with a 6-4 win in the second set before falling 6-3 late in the third set. The rest of the matches were well fought but USC took every set. Caroline Well battled to a 6-4, 6-2 loss to the No. 5 ranked player in the country in Eryn Cayetano. No.36 Salma Ewing defeated Antonia Balzert 6-3, 6-2, and the last completed game had McKenna Koenig defeat Betina Tokaci in the number 5 singles match 6-3, 6-4. Colorado has a busy week ahead that kicks off hosting the Air Force in a rescheduled game Wednesday at 10 a.m. before hitting the road to take on Washington State at 12:30 MT on Friday and Washington on Sunday at noon. After that trip, CU takes on CSU in Boulder on Tuesday, March 15 at noon, ending the first half of the conference game at Stanford and Cal. The Buffs are on a current stretch of schedule with eight games in 17 days. QUOTES

Head Coach Anthony Pham

at the match It was a tough weekend. Thanks to UCLA and USC, they played well and deserved the win. on Mila Stanojevic She clearly had a good spring. It’s good to see she can take the win. She lost a tough one on Friday and to be able to come back against Willson today is huge. I’m happy for her, hopefully she can keep it up. Next week We see as a lot of opportunities. We play against Air Force on Wednesday and they are a good team, it is clearly a regional rivalry. We will have to prepare for that. We’re heading out for the first Pac-12 games and hopefully we can bounce back and be ready to go. RESULTS

#21 Southern California 5, Colorado 1 Singles competition 1. #5 defeats Eryn Cayetano (USC). Caroline Well (COLO) 6-4, 6-2

2. #36 Salma Ewing (USC) def. Antonia Balzert (COLO) 6-3, 6-2

3. #56 Snow Han (USC) def. Megan Forster (COLO) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

4. Mila Stanojevic (COLO) def. #105 Danielle Willson (USC) 6-0, 6-3

5. McKenna defeats Koenig (USC). Betina Tokaci (COLO) 6-3, 6-4

6. Ky Ecton (COLO) vs. Isabella Lee (USC) 4-6, unfinished Doubles competition 1. Defeat Eryn Cayetano/Grace Piper (USC). Caroline Well † Megan Forster (COLO) 6-1

2. #19 Snow Han/Salma Ewing (USC) def. Antonia Balzert † Mila Stanojevic (COLO) 6-2

3. Betina Tokaci † Ellen Puzak (COLO) vs. Sloane Morra/Danielle Willson (USC) 4-3, unfinished Match Notes: Southern California 7-7, 1-1 Pac-12; National ranking #21

Colorado 4-5 0-2 Pac-12 Order of finishing: Double (1.2); Singles (1,2,3,4,5) Read the full article

