Number 20 men’s tennis falls to number 21 Miami in second ACC loss | Sport





The No. 20 NC State men’s tennis fell to the No. 21 Miami Hurricanes 4-2, in the Wolfpacks’ third ACC matchup of the season. The Wolfpack (10-4, 1-2 ACC) was able to claim the double point early on, but the Hurricanes (10-2, 1-1 ACC) managed to win four singles matches to win the day in Miami. the Wolfpack recorded its third top-25 loss of the season. The double point came easily for the peloton when freshmen Fons Van Sambeek and junior Martins Rocens struck quickly and won the first doubles match 6-2. The duo were followed by junior Robin Catry and sophomore Luca Staeheli, who won 6-3 on track one, giving the pack a 1-0 lead. Despite this strong start, the Wolfpack could only grab a single field. Staeheli won his match which included an intense first set victory via tiebreak, followed by a dominant second set, finishing with a final score of 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. The rest of the Packs’ lineup would fall or go unfinished in their games against the Hurricanes. Miami took singles victories in quick succession against sophomore Braden Shick, senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque and Rocens, leaving the Canes 3-1 ahead of the pack. After Staeheli won his singles to make the score 3-2, the Canes won the game on field two against Catry to win the game 4-2, leaving freshman Damien Salvestres unfinished in a three-set battle on field four. The pack has now had three consecutive conference matchups, losing the last two. Now 1-2 in ACC play, the squad has opportunities to rebound against more ACC teams in the near future, but they will need to take advantage of these opportunities to improve their record and position. Next up for the Pack is another ACC opponent who will face Wake Forest on Thursday, March 10, the time for the Packs’ third consecutive road race yet to be announced.

