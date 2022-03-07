Sports
Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has been criticized for saying Shane Warne is not the world’s best spin bowler
An Indian cricket legend has come under heavy criticism after he claimed just hours after his death that Shane Warne is not the world’s greatest spin bowler ever.
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, 72, said he believed Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan was the greatest spinner ever after being asked about Warne’s legacy during an appearance on India Today on Friday night.
“For me, the Indian spinners and Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne,” Gavaskar said.
He said Warne’s bowling record in India was poor, as he was dominant there only once.
The late cricketing legend Shane Warne with his ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley. Ex-Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, 72, has been criticized for claiming just hours after his death that Warne is not the world’s greatest spin bowler ever
“In India, he only got five wickets once in Nagpur, and that’s also because Zaheer Khan waved wildly at him to give him a five-for,” he said.
“Since he didn’t have much success against Indian players who were very good spin players, I don’t think I would call him the best.
“Muttiah Muralitharan – with the greater success he had against India, I’d put him above Warne in my book.”
Warne follows Muralitharan in the Test wicket standings, with 708 wickets compared to Sri Lankan’s 800.
But many cricket fans believed Gavaskar’s comments were in bad taste, given how soon they were made after Warne’s death at age 52 from a suspected heart attack.
“Gavaskar should be banned from attending interviews and stuff,” one wrote on Twitter. “That comment about Warne was so disgusting! Felt really bad.’
“Honestly, Sunny, it’s not the time… could have just avoided it.”
Another said the timing of his contribution to the debate was “classless.”
Sunil Gavaskar in the photo with his wife Marshneil. He said Warne’s bowling record in India was poor and the Australian struggled with Indian batsmen
Many cricket fans felt that Gavaskar’s comments were in bad taste, given how soon they were made after Warne’s death from a suspected heart attack
Others said Gavaskar’s comment was correct as he was specifically asked about Warne’s test record.
“Sunil Gavaskar gave his honest answer what’s wrong with that,” said one.
The 72-year-old also spoke of his shock to learn of Warne’s passing at such a young age.
“It was a huge shock, and my son even sent me a message asking, ‘Is it true?’, and I didn’t know how to respond,” he said.
Within 24 hours the cricket world has lost two giants of the game, not only Australian cricket, but the cricket world. This is incredible. It’s hard to comprehend.’
Legendary Australian wicket-keeper Rodney Marsh passed away on Thursday at the age of 74.
Tributes for Warne poured in over the weekend after the 52-year-old was found dead Friday at his luxury villa in Thailand.
Close friend and ex-teammate Ricky Ponting repeatedly burst into tears as he paid tribute to Warne – whom he first met as a teenager.
“He’d driven his car to Launceston and we’d hang out and do some stuff together,” Ponting recalled in an interview with Seven News, before being overcome by a wave of emotion.
Warne memorably nicknamed Ponting ‘Punter’ when he first met the then-teenager at the Australian Cricket Academy.
Sam Newman said he was in shock when he learned on Friday that his close friend had died of a suspected heart attack at a luxury villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui. The two are pictured together on the golf course
Moments later, Ponting collapsed again when he told how the renaming of the Great Southern Stand from Melbourne Cricket Ground to Warne was “the ultimate recognition of one of the world’s greatest athletes”.
On Sunday, Ponting took to Instagram to pay tribute to the “greatest bowler I ever played with or against.”
“I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy,” he said. “He gave me my nickname. We were teammates for over ten years and rode all the highs and lows together.”
Jackson Warne shared a final photo with his famous father (right and center) on January 31, 2022. The pair were pictured beaming as they watched the Australian Open alongside Australian footballer Steven Baker.
“Because of it all, he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family. Someone who would be there for you when you needed him and who always put his mates first.’
Newman – a close friend of the 52-year-old – said he was in shock when he learned on Friday that Warne had died of a suspected heart attack at a luxury villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui.
The footy great spoke to Warne on the day he flew away for the holiday, with the couple planning to check out a new car the cricket legend had his eye on when he returned to Australia.
The 76-year-old said he thought he was dreaming when he got a notification on his phone that the spin bowling icon was dead.
