Covington Celebrates Completion of Cricket Frog Trail Pavement, Trestle Renovation

COVINGTON, d. When city officials, Newton Trails supporters and residents walked through a red ribbon Wednesday morning and across the new bridge on Cricket Frog Trail, built from the remains of an old train trestle, it marked the culmination of more than 20 years of community effort.

Cricket Frog Trail, a 15-mile trail that runs through central Newton County, has a 4-mile section that passes through the city of Covington. A ribbon-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the paving and construction of trails within the city limits.

As part of the ceremony, Covington Mayor Steve Horton and former Mayor Kim Carter took a few minutes to share the history of how the Cricket Frog Trail came to be.

In 1997, local visionaries founded the Newton County Trail Path Foundation, Carter said. Inspired by the Silver Comet Trail in western Georgia, the group wanted to build a similar trail system in Newton County.

Former Mayor Sam Ramsey began negotiations in the early 2000s to acquire and transform the Norfolk Southern Railways Central Georgia corridor that ran through Newton County. Carter said she was blessed to follow Ramsey as mayor as $2 million to fund the acquisition of hallways and path construction finally became available.

But when Norfolk Southern indicated it was ready to move forward, Carter said, in 2009 politics and economics unfortunately threw a huge spanner in the works that we had forged over the past decade.

But Carter and Horton, who were city managers at the time, worked diligently to find a way forward.

It was much harder and more painful than it needed to be, Carter said. It was a difficult time to say the least.

At that point, the odds were seemingly insurmountable that a trail would materialize, and the effort was halted, Horton said. But the vision in the minds of a group of Newton Trails, along with the collaboration of the railroad, were able to negotiate a lease and begin creating what is now called the Cricket Frog Trail.

By 2010, the rail corridor’s fate was in serious jeopardy, but perseverance paid off, Carter said. A group of residents and local government leaders, including Rob Fowler of the Arnold Foundation and former Newborn Mayor Roger Sheridan, have teamed up to keep the deal with Norfolk Southern Railways going.

Sheridan persuaded his council to let him approach Norfolk Southern Railways for the purchase of the corridor.

Imagine, said Carter. Newborn, a city of less than 700 people, saw that reality, but our 14,000 in the city of Covington and our 100,000 people [in Newton County] we just couldn’t get it done at the time.

But again, Sheridan’s efforts were in vain, and it seemed time was running out, Carter said. But when Norfolk Southern Railways applied to leave the corridor in July 2013, Newton Trails filed a Notice of Interim Trail Use (NITU) with the Surface Transportation Board a month later, a last-ditch effort to prevent the abandonment and corridor, Carter said.

Newton Trails continued to negotiate with Norfolk Southern, and in late March 2016, the company signed a lease with Newton Trails, allowing the organization to develop the corridor and use it as a public access path.

Since then, the PATH Foundation has joined and prepared a master plan for the trail and has provided design and oversight assistance to this day, Horton said.

The City of Covington signed a sublease with Newton Trails in 2018. [the city council] approved $1 million, no small amount of funding for the completion of approximately 3.9 miles of dirt trail corridor in the city.

Shortly thereafter, joint funding of up to $400,000 was approved by the City of Covington and Newton Trails to complete rehabilitation work on the historic rail trestle above Dried Indian Creek. Covington promised to spend about $230,000, and Newton Trails was tasked with covering the remaining $170,000.

In total, the City of Covington has allocated more than $1.6 million in trail funding. City manager Scott Andrews said the investment was well worth it.

The Cricket Frog Trail is absolutely transformative for Covington, Andrews said. It significantly improves the quality of life of our residents, provides transport alternatives and is a huge driver for economic development.

Horton said the recent completion and renovation of the trestle bridges was a major hurdle to the completion of the entire trail.

We could walk it either way, but if you go here you had to get out and get into swampy ground, he said. But now, uninhibited travel. And we appreciate that.

Horton called the trestle bridge and trail great and said it would only improve the quality of life for residents and tourists, who could enjoy it for many years to come.

Carter described the trestle bridge as a crucial link.

It reflects our past. It’s where the railroad first connected Covington to Porterdale, Starrsville, Hasten, Mansfield, Newborn and all other points, Carter said.

For today’s trail users, it unites neighborhoods in the western and eastern half of our city. We stood on the banks of the creek, the water of which flows towards us from Oxford. The point where we stand today is the intersection of our past, present and future. The crossroads for all of Newton County.

Perseverance has paid off for the Cricket Frog Trail, she added. And we, all of us, are forever grateful beneficiaries of all that hard work and perseverance.

PATH Foundation Project Manager Foundation Project Manager Jonathan McCaig spoke briefly and said he was proud to play a part in building such a unique path.

It’s always neat to go in and turn a former transport corridor into a multi-purpose path, he said. It’s really magical to look behind me [at the trestle bridge]looking at how it started and what it looks like today.

Newton Trails Chairman Duane Ford closed the ceremony with thanks and appreciation to the many people and organizations involved in the construction of the trails.

If you think about it, it was only five and a half years ago when we signed the lease with Norfolk Southern Railways for this 24.9-mile railroad, Ford said. And in those five and a half years, it’s pretty amazing that we’ve paved 12 miles now.

Ford also made an appeal to the residents of Newton County. As taxpayers, their contribution through the passage of a 2017 SPLOST was more than necessary, he said.

I think I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the taxpayers who funded that SPLOST, Ford said.

You know, our national pastime is complaining about taxes, but I look at it a little differently.

To me, government and the taxes we pay to support government and its programs and services are about us, the people who give beautiful gifts to ourselves. And this trail is a wonderful gift from the taxpayers to us, and to all trail users.

Looking ahead to the future, Ford said it was pleased that the remaining 3.1 miles of dirt track of the Cricket Frog Trails would be completed.

He also shed light on a few other projects Newton Trails planned, including the renovation of a railroad trestle that spans the Alcovy River and working with the county to build the Yellow River Trail, among other things.

I know the past has been frustrating in many ways, but I’ll say this: maybe it’s time to put aside the frustrations of the past and look ahead to the successes of the future, Ford said.

We need to build that Alcovy River bridge, we need to build and expand and connect our trails, and we need to realize the vision of a trail that connects Newton County.