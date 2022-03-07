Ukrainian-Russian tennis duo support each other during war





THE ANGELS (NewsNation Now) Student athletes Yuliia Zhytelna and Ekaterina Repina didn’t seem like such a unique combination a week ago. However, things have changed dramatically for these two tennis doubles partners at California State University-Northridge after Russia carried out a devastating attack on Ukraine last Thursday. I’ll tell her everything, Zhytelna said. Every time I feel I need it, she understands what’s going on, she said, ‘We have almost the same situation.’ Zhytelna is Ukrainian and Repina is Russian. They both found support from each other while they were roommates, making their bond stronger than ever. UN vote calls for end to invasion as Russia claims another city

It’s crazy to be there for each other’, explains Repina. That’s all we can do because we can’t change that much right now. Especially since we are so far away from both of our families. The duo were playing in a tournament last week when Zhytelna learned about the Russian invasion. Her whole family lives in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The city has endured seven long days of attacks by Russian troops, with fighting intensified in Kiev and other major cities. Zhytelna said she always keeps the city’s emergency alerts on her phone. Every time I see this message from officials in Kiev saying there is danger, I go to the bomb shelters, my heart stops,” Zhytelna said. Because every time you see this post, I think it could happen to my family. Hundreds of miles from Kiev, air raid sirens are part of everyday life

While tennis and school provide distraction for Zhytelna and Repina, the partners are less concerned about the NCAA standings. Their coach, CSU Northridge tennis coach Gary Victor, says he understands. Their heads are clearly not at tennis and they are both high level students, 3.8, 3.9 students. So it’s hard for them in so many different ways. He continued: If these two young ladies get along wonderfully, wouldn’t it be nice if those countries got along and we all got along? Repina said she never had a problem admitting she was Russian. No, not at all,’ said Repina. “We never separate by countries, we are here only through best friends, as people, nothing political.

