Terps makes top ten in Florida





GAINESVILLE, FL Maryland’s two-way women’s golf team finished 10th at the 50th Gators Invitational presented by VyStar Credit Union (March 5-6) during their third stop of the spring season. freshman Panassaya Somchit led the way for the Terrapins, who finished in a five-point tie for 17th (+6) – 68-74-74. Somchit’s first round 68 (-2) puts her career low in Maryland (March 5, 2022). Players hit it off in the two-day event at the par-70 Mark Bostick Golf Course (the venue is home to the Florida Gators golf teams), playing at 6,002 yards. The team -Sophomore Patricia Mackova ended in a tie of four for 22nd (+7) – – (71-74-73)

-Junior Maria Vittoria Corbic ended in a tie of four for 45th (+12) – – (74-72-76)

-Sophomore Karla Elena Vazquez Setzer ended in a three draw for 63 (+21) – – (74-75-82)

-Junior Angela Garvin ended in a two-way tie for 76th (+26) – – (79-72-75) From the Coaches Eye – Hovland’s Analysis “We fought on a difficult course in difficult conditions and were able to finish in the top 10 against a lot of great teams. We need to do better by putting together three complete rounds to make the attack on the leaderboard that we need the piece,” said head coach Kelly Hovland † “I’m optimistic about the last two tournaments, but we have to keep working hard and be resilient. We have a few weeks to rest, get healthy and prepare for the opportunities that lie ahead.” Next one The Terrapins will return to the fairways in just under three weeks on March 25-27 at the Clemson Invitational at Lake Keowee in Clemson, SC. -MARYLAND-

