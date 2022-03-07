Zhang Shuai sends past Yastremska in Lyon and claims 3rd career title

No.8 seed Zhang Shuai of China recorded a comeback victory to take her third career Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the Open 6th Sens Mtropole de Lyon on Sunday, beating Ukraine wildcard Dayana Yastremska, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Zhang fought back from a breakdown in the last set twice before beating Yastremska in an hour and 46 minutes. Zhang takes her first singles title in more than four years and her first title outside of Guangzhou, where she triumphed in 2013 and 2017.

“An incredible week, a very high quality match in the final,” Zhang said after her win. “I saw [Yastremska] growing up in the last three or four years, she has already won many tournaments. She plays so well, very powerful, so I was really focused on myself today. I’m really proud of winning.”

Back in the circle of the winner:Zhang made her first appearance in Lyon and reached the final without losing a set in her four matches. It gave 64th-ranked Zhang a chance to improve on her recent performances in the finals; she had lost her last two since her 2017 crown in Guangzhou.

Zhang was eventually pushed to three sets this week, but the 33-year-old was able to finish the job, improving to 2-1 against Yastremska due to their rivalry.

Former World No. 23 Zhang also became the first Chinese singles title list to tour since Zheng Saisai won the San Jose title in 2019.

Notable run by Yastremska: Despite the loss, it was still an outstanding performance from 21-year-old Yastremska, who just a week ago had to spend two nights with her family in an underground garage in her war-torn homeland.

Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna eventually managed to leave Ukraine and reach Lyon. Yastremska was awarded a wild card to the singles draw (she and her sister also received one into the doubles draw), and the former world No. 21 bravely made her first final in over two years.

Yastremska, who is currently ranked No. 140 in the world, had to fend off two match points in her first round victory over Ana Bogdan before reaching her fifth singles final of her career. Yastremska sent messages of support to her compatriots after the game:

Key moments: Both aggressive players took advantage of the indoor conditions to put on plenty of hard hitting rallies. It was Yastremska who took charge in the first set, bagging a backhand winner for 3-2, then using fierce forehands to force mistakes from Zhang in the next game and grab the opener’s lone break. Yastremska had 13 winners on just three unforced errors in the first set.

Yastremska broke the serve to kick off the second set as well, but Zhang suddenly wrested the momentum by winning four games in a row and taking an impressive 4-1 lead. Zhang continued to push with her powerful strikes, while Yastremska’s unforced foul count rose to 10 in the second set. Zhang closed the set with a pristine love affair to even the match.

In the third set, Yastremska fired more aggressive blows, leading Zhang 2-0 and 4-2, but each time Zhang hit back immediately. Zhang then took her first lead of the set by hitting a rally forehand winner and breaking for 5-4. The Chinese player wouldn’t derail from there, as she took her fourth game in a row to round out the win and claim the crown.

Siegemund, Zvonareva win double title:A proven championship duo triumphed in the Open 6th Sens Mtropole de Lyon doubles final, as Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva took the title with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

Siegemund and Zvonareva teamed up to win the 2020 US Open doubles title in their first event as a team. They took their second team title this week, in their first event together of the season.

It is the seventh Hologic WTA Tour double title for 34-year-old Siegemund and the 11th for 37-year-old Zvonareva. It is the first doubles title for each of them since their victory at the 2020 US Open.

Britain’s Barnett and Nicholls each made their tour debuts this week, already achieving tour-level success with a trip to the final despite their 71-minute loss to the former US Open champions.