Sports
Zhang Shuai sends past Yastremska in Lyon and claims 3rd career title
No.8 seed Zhang Shuai of China recorded a comeback victory to take her third career Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the Open 6th Sens Mtropole de Lyon on Sunday, beating Ukraine wildcard Dayana Yastremska, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Zhang fought back from a breakdown in the last set twice before beating Yastremska in an hour and 46 minutes. Zhang takes her first singles title in more than four years and her first title outside of Guangzhou, where she triumphed in 2013 and 2017.
“An incredible week, a very high quality match in the final,” Zhang said after her win. “I saw [Yastremska] growing up in the last three or four years, she has already won many tournaments. She plays so well, very powerful, so I was really focused on myself today. I’m really proud of winning.”
Back in the circle of the winner:Zhang made her first appearance in Lyon and reached the final without losing a set in her four matches. It gave 64th-ranked Zhang a chance to improve on her recent performances in the finals; she had lost her last two since her 2017 crown in Guangzhou.
Zhang was eventually pushed to three sets this week, but the 33-year-old was able to finish the job, improving to 2-1 against Yastremska due to their rivalry.
Former World No. 23 Zhang also became the first Chinese singles title list to tour since Zheng Saisai won the San Jose title in 2019.
Notable run by Yastremska: Despite the loss, it was still an outstanding performance from 21-year-old Yastremska, who just a week ago had to spend two nights with her family in an underground garage in her war-torn homeland.
Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna eventually managed to leave Ukraine and reach Lyon. Yastremska was awarded a wild card to the singles draw (she and her sister also received one into the doubles draw), and the former world No. 21 bravely made her first final in over two years.
Yastremska, who is currently ranked No. 140 in the world, had to fend off two match points in her first round victory over Ana Bogdan before reaching her fifth singles final of her career. Yastremska sent messages of support to her compatriots after the game:
Key moments: Both aggressive players took advantage of the indoor conditions to put on plenty of hard hitting rallies. It was Yastremska who took charge in the first set, bagging a backhand winner for 3-2, then using fierce forehands to force mistakes from Zhang in the next game and grab the opener’s lone break. Yastremska had 13 winners on just three unforced errors in the first set.
Yastremska broke the serve to kick off the second set as well, but Zhang suddenly wrested the momentum by winning four games in a row and taking an impressive 4-1 lead. Zhang continued to push with her powerful strikes, while Yastremska’s unforced foul count rose to 10 in the second set. Zhang closed the set with a pristine love affair to even the match.
In the third set, Yastremska fired more aggressive blows, leading Zhang 2-0 and 4-2, but each time Zhang hit back immediately. Zhang then took her first lead of the set by hitting a rally forehand winner and breaking for 5-4. The Chinese player wouldn’t derail from there, as she took her fourth game in a row to round out the win and claim the crown.
Siegemund, Zvonareva win double title:A proven championship duo triumphed in the Open 6th Sens Mtropole de Lyon doubles final, as Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva took the title with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.
Siegemund and Zvonareva teamed up to win the 2020 US Open doubles title in their first event as a team. They took their second team title this week, in their first event together of the season.
It is the seventh Hologic WTA Tour double title for 34-year-old Siegemund and the 11th for 37-year-old Zvonareva. It is the first doubles title for each of them since their victory at the 2020 US Open.
Britain’s Barnett and Nicholls each made their tour debuts this week, already achieving tour-level success with a trip to the final despite their 71-minute loss to the former US Open champions.
Sources
2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2518252/zhang-shuai-steers-past-yastremska-in-lyon-to-claim-3rd-career-title
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022