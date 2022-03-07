



Wolverines Rally to win Desert Mountain Collegiate with three top-20 finishers

Michigan used a final round of 284 (-4) to rally the Desert Mountain Collegiate and win with a total of 873.

freshman Hunter Thomson had a career-best tying runner-up finish with his 215 (-1) total.

graduated student Brendan O’Reilly (t-11th; 218) and sophomore Will Anderson (t-20th; 222) helped UM have three finishers in the top 20.

Hosting the Desert Mountain Collegiate for the seventh time, UM won the team title in the event and its first since 2017. Website: Scottsdale, Arizona.

Class: Outlaw Course on Desert Mountain (par 72, 7107 meters)

Tournament: Desert Mountain Collegiate (Day 2 of 2)

UM team position: 1st place out of 16 teams (289-300-284/873, +9)

Top UM Individual: Hunter Thomson t-2nd (72-73-70/215, -1)

Next UM event: Mon-Tue, March 14-15 — at Louisiana Classics (Lafayette, La.) SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — With three Wolverines finishing in the top 20, the University of Michigan men’s golf team came to a final round total of 284 (-4) on Sunday (March 6) giving the Wolverines a score of 873 and a four-way win. shots in the Desert Mountain Collegiate playing on the Outlaw Course. freshman Hunter Thomson paced the Maize and Blue, pairing his best career with second place. He finished with a total of 215 (-1) — his fourth sub-par 54-hole total in seven events. His closing 70 (-2), along with senior Patrick Sullivan ‘s 69 (-3), helped the Wolverines take the event’s second-lowest team score with a 284 (-4). After staying in the top five over the first day’s 36 holes, Michigan was able to close with an 873 and move up four places to win with four shots at UAB (877). The Desert Mountain Collegiate title is the second for the Wolverines after taking the crown in 2017. UM adds three second titles (2015, ’16, ’18) in the seven times it has hosted its annual spring break event. After Thomson’s second place graduate student Brendan O’Reilly closed spring break with his tie for 11th at 218 (71-75-72), while sophomore Will Anderson followed and finished 20th at 222 (69-76-77). Using that final lap 69, Sullivan moved up to a tie for 34th (80-76-69/225). With two five-Wolverine squads competing in the event, freshmen Bavake Sihota led the ‘B’ team, finishing 46th with his 228 (70-81-77). Junior Pier Francesco De Col played in his third event this season, finishing in 68th (76-79-77). The Wolverines won’t have long to return to the league as they move to Lafayette, LA in just over a week (March 14-15). going for the Louisiana Classics. The 54-hole two-day event is played at Oakbourne Country Club. Last year, UM took 12th place at Louisiana Lafayette’s home event. Final standings team 1. MICHIGAN 289-300-284 = 873 (+9) 2. UAB 292-299-286 = 877 Little Rock 286-297-294 = 877 4. Nebraska 287-294-298 = 879 5. Mississippi State 276-301-303 = 880 6. Texas El Paso 294-300-291 = 885 Southern Illinois 289-300-296 = 885 8. Arkansas State 280-311-295 = 886 9. ULM 291-306-290 = 887 10. Coastal Carolina 291-305-300 = 896 11. South Dakota State 293-318-290 = 901 Santa Clara 295-315-291 = 901 13. Lipscomb 291-315-300 = 906 14. Northern Illinois 298-311-298 = 907 15. Grand Canyon 294-307-307 = 908 16. MICHIGAN (B) 297-331-308 = 936 Top individuals 1. Matthis Besard, Southern Illinois 66-75-73 = 214 (-2) 2. HUNTER THOMSON, U-M 72-73-70 = 215 Otto Van Buynder, ULM 74-73-68 = 215 Marcus Khaw, Texas El Paso 71-75-69 = 215 Luka Naglic, Arkansas State 69-73-73 = 215 Magnus Lomholt, Little Rock 72-73-70 = 215 7. Hunter Logan, Mississippi State 70-72-74 = 216 8. Seth Taylor, Coastal Carolina 70-72-75 = 217 Khavish Varadan, UAB 71-73-73 = 217 Anton Albers, Little Rock 68-74-75 = 217 Other Michigan Individuals T11. Brendan O'Reilly 71-75-72 = 218 T20. Will Anderson 69-76-77 = 222 T34. Patrick Sullivan 80-76-69 = 225 T57. Charlie Pilon 77-80-73 = 230 T46. Bavake Sihota 70-81-77 = 228* T68. Pier Francesco de Col 76-79-77 = 232* T77. Jude Kim 74-80-82 = 236* 84. Ben Hoagland 77-91-78 = 246* 88. Yuqi Liu 78-DQ-76 = 154* * playing as individual DQ - for signing incorrect scorecard

