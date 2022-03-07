Hosts miss the mark as New Zealand beat Bangladesh





An unbeaten half-century of Suzie Bates has helped New Zealand achieve their first win of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-stricken clash on a cloudy Dunedin on Monday.

SCOREBOARD Bates used all her experience and trickery in a match that was reduced to 27 overs apiece, scoring 79 from just 68 deliveries to ensure the White Ferns chased their opponents’ score of 140/8 with seven overs to go. It was New Zealand’s first win of the tournament and they rise to third in the standings behind India and South Africa, while Bangladesh remain winless from their two games and seventh. STANDS Bates’ half-century was her 28th in ODIs, and she also became only the sixth batter to score 1,000 runs in women’s World Cup games when she found the line late in her innings. The New Zealand opener received wide support from her team-mates, with star all-rounder Amelia Kerr (47*) making up for the rare mistake of Sophie Devine (14) to ensure the hosts returned to winning ways.

Video

Highlights of the match



05:23

M5 Match Highlights: New Zealand v Bangladesh | CWC22 Vice captain Amy Satterthwaite was also influential, with the veteran all-rounder’s crucial 3/25 spell cast off five overs, which prevented Bangladesh from building on the strong platform afforded them by openers Fargana Hoque (52) and Shamima Sultana ( 33). † The pair scored 50 for the second consecutive tournament without a loss and only when Frances Mackay (1/24) intervened to make the first breakthrough when the score stood at 59. Lea Tahuhu kept a solid outfield chance to sack Sultana before Satterthwaite attacked and took two wickets into an over to help slow the run rate. Hoque then retired after some clever work by Mackay in her follow-through and the hosts took a handful of late wickets to ensure the total requirement wasn’t too high. Spinner Salma Khatun (1/34) pitched Devine to give Bangladesh some hope, but it was all in vain as Bates and Kerr led the Kiwis home with ease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2519534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos