TULSA, Oklahoma.

Wrestlers in the State of Oklahoma Daton Fix † Kaden Gfeller and Dustin Plott won individual conference titles Sunday night as the Cowboys finished fourth in the team standings of the 2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championships.

While no other team finished with more than one champion, OSU’s 107.5 team points were just behind Missouri’s 131.5, Oklahoma’s 113 and Iowa State’s 110.

“I thought we had a pretty good day today,” coach John Smith said. “We went 4-1 before and 3-1 tonight, so it’s a good last day to finish 7-2 overall. As you know in a 10-team tournament, it’s hard to get a tournament when three of your weights struggle to score and that’s the difference, but something I thought could happen.”

Fix, who claimed his third 133lb. individual Big 12 title, jumped to an early 4-1 lead with a pair of takedowns in the first period and took a 6-2 win over runner-up Kyle Biscoglia of Northern Iowa. He is the 36th three-time conference champion and the 18th three-time Big 12 champion in Oklahoma State history. He enters the NCAA Championships with a perfect 21-0 record this season.

“It started pretty well with two takedowns in the first period,” Fix said. “Not so good after that. I didn’t generate enough attacks to really score. I scored enough points to win, but I want to score a lot more than that.”

Gfeller’s win came in a 149-pound fight against runner-up Willie McDougald of Oklahoma. In a tight matchup with two breakouts and no takedowns, Gfeller repeatedly pressured McDougald to the edge of the mat and had several near misses when completing shots. After McDougald was hit a second time with just over a minute to go, Gfeller was able to take the 2-1 win for his second career conference title and his first since his win as a freshman in 2019.

“It’s incredible,” Gfeller said. “I can’t even really put into words how far I’ve come. A lot has changed since the first time I won it, and now I’m really excited and happy with the person I’ve become. It means a lot to me .”

Plott took his first Big 12 title in what was possibly the most exciting finish of the night. Trailing Missouri’s Peyton Mocco 3-1, Plott entered the final period, snapped the lead with an early break, struggled through several late scrambles and finally broke through for a takedown on the edge of the mat in the last 15 seconds. After a lift and return to the mat, Plott rode out for the remainder of the period to secure the 4-3 win.

“It’s really great,” Plott said. “Growing up in Oklahoma, I’ve come to the Big 12s several times and it’s been a goal of mine since I was little. It was great to make it happen, although not really in the way I’d like. I thought that I was a little sloppy, but in the end I got it done.”

sophomore Luke Surber nearly joined them at the top of the podium to become the lowest-placed wrestler in history to win a Big 12 title, but just failed to complete a heroic pin. He faced the Air Force’s top seeded undefeated Wyatt Hendrickson in the heavyweight final and cradled him on his back in the opening 20 seconds of the fight. Hendrickson struggled out and recovered before retiring for a 16-6 win as the heavy favourite. Second place finished an impressive performance for the Cowboy’s first time competing in the conference championships.

With the addition of the three individual champions, Oklahoma State now has 118 Big 12 champions and 293 conference champions in its wrestling history.

Following their performance this weekend, the Cowboys secured six automatic berths to the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships. In addition to the four Cowboy finalists, Trevor Mastrogiovanni and Carter Young also secured seats at £125 and £141 respectively. OSU’s other four wrestlers can still make a big roster for the event, which is scheduled for March 17-19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championships

March 6, 2022 | BOK Center | Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Session IV (Sunday evening)

Final standings team

1. Missouri 131.5

2. Oklahoma – 113.0

3. Iowa State 110.0

4. State of Oklahoma – 107.5

5. Northern Iowa – 100.0

6. State of South Dakota – 66.0

7. State of North Dakota – 62.0

7. West Virginia – 62.0

9. Wyoming – 57.5

10. Air Force – 45.0

11. Northern Colorado – 35.5

12. Utah Valley – 34.0

