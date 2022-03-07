India beats Sri Lanka in first test in Mohali, Ravindra Jadeja stats, record, score, result, video





Bat and bowl all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led India to a smashing innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka within three days of Sunday’s first Test. In the 100th Test of Virat Kohlis and Rohit Sharmas first as captain, Jadeja hit 175 unbeaten in Indias 574-8 declared and then claimed a match appointment of nine wickets with his left-arm spin at Mohali. Jadeja became the second player in history, and the first man, to count 150 plus runs and nine plus wickets in a Test match after England’s Enid Bakewell took on the West Indies in 1979. Watch the Australian Tour of Pakistan on Kayo. Any Test, ODI and T20 Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > The hosts sent Sri Lanka away for 178 as they led the series of two games 1-0 in the final session. Niroshan Dickwella was unbeaten at 51 when Ravichandran Ashwin took the last wicket from number 11 Lahiru Kumara, who was struggling with his hamstring injury, leading to wild celebrations. Jadeja returned 5-41 to help Sri Lanka bowl for 174 in their first innings after the tourists resumed the day at 108-4. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘It wasn’t easy to live in his world’ | 00:50 Ashwin, who now has 436 scalps in 85 Tests, took four wickets in Sri Lankas second innings and surpassed tempo bowling big Kapil Devs count of 434 scalps. He sent Charith Asalanka back for 20 with his of rotation to become India’s second highest wicket-taker behind rotation legend Anil Kumble who finished his career with 619 Test scalps. Ashwin rattled the top order with two wickets either side of the lunch break when he sent Lahiru Thirimanne back for nothing and Pathum Nissanka was left behind for six. Pace bowler Mohammed Shami was rewarded for his consistency when he beat skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 27. Angelo Mathews (28) and Dhananjaya de Silva (30) then made 49 runs trying to withstand the rapid fall of the teams before Jadeja broke the stands. The island nations batting fell flat against an inspired Indian bowling. Earlier in Sri Lanka’s first innings, Pathum Nissanka scored the highest score with an unbeaten 61 and using his overnight partner Asalanka to put up some resistance in the opening hour of the game. Nissanka held on but the wickets kept tumbling and Jadeja took two wickets in one twice to beat the opposing team’s batting in the first session. Jadeja scored a Test best in his second century of his career, setting up marathon partnerships including a 130-run seventh-wicket stand with Ashwin to deflate the opposition. Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant took charge of the Sri Lanka bowlers on day one with his quickfire 96. Kohli made 45 in his historic game and set up a key score of 90 with Hanuma Vihari making 58. The second match – a day-night affair – kicks off on March 12 in Bangalore.

