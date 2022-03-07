Leylah Annie Fernandez beats Camila Osorio for tennis title in Monterrey





The Laval native gathered along several deep holes and the lights went out.

Article content Leylah Annie Fernandez defended her title at the Monterrey Open, but had to work overtime to defeat Colombian Camila Osorio 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

Article content The 19-year-old Laval native continued her love affair with Mexico and saved five match points. This was her fourth professional final and three of them were in Mexico. She was second in Acapulco in 2020 and won in Monterrey last year. The trilingual Fernandez is a fan favorite in Mexico for the fighting spirit she showed on Sunday and her ability to charm audiences with her flawlessness. She received a post-match ovation when she handed a racket to a young girl, posing for selfies and signing autographs before being dragged off for the trophy presentation. There is a bizarre ending to the game of two hours and 52 minutes. Fernandez served at 5-6 to force the tiebreak when a light bank went out just before Osorio passed the Canadian to earn her fourth match point. Fernandez’s request to replay the point was denied, but the game was halted for 10 minutes while they waited for the lights to be restored.

Article content The break seemed to energize Fernandez, who brought in three winners to force the tiebreak, which she dominated by taking five of the last six points. This match could have ended in straight sets, but Fernandez missed the opening set after leading 5-2. She broke Osorio for a 2-0 lead, losing just two points on her first four service games. But 20-year-old Osorio, who was the world’s No. 1 junior in 2019, broke Fernandez when the Canadian served for the set at 5-3 and then took the tiebreak 7-5. Fernandez had two early service breaks in the second set and it looked like she was in control. But she was broken twice to start the third set and trailed 4-1 before making a comeback Fernandez, who briefly appeared in the top 20 of the rankings last month, will be 21st if the rankings are updated on Monday. Osorio, who upset Ukraine’s highest-seeded Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, will be a career high No. 35. The next event for Fernandez is the Indian Wells event in California, followed by the Miami Open. Each of these tournaments offers 96 player draws for men and women and are the top events among the four Grand Slams. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes1

