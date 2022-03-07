Summary: Canes closes weekend with victory over Seattle

RALEIGH, NC. † The Carolina Hurricanes earned at least a point for their 11th consecutive home game on Sunday, taking a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

The overview:

The second game in as many days for Seattle was also the fourth in six days for Canes, as the Kraken made their way to Raleigh for the first time in their franchise’s existence.

Of Frederik Andersen reigned day to day after the morning skate, Antti Raanta on which he leaned to make his second consecutive start for Rod Brind’Amour’s group. Raanta finished Friday night’s win 14/14 after the first period and held his strong piece into Sunday’s opening frame.

Philipp Grubauer of the Kraken turned 11 chances away and was equally stable, as a result of which the two teams went into the second period scoreless.

However, in the middle frame, both sides found their attack and struck twice each.

With three out of four getting into power play mode, Seattle started the scoring, but then got a response courtesy of Nino Niederreiter† After some patience from the man-benefit unit, a chorus of encouragement to shoot from the PNC Arena crowd brought, Seth Jarvis fired a shot from the glove side circle, rebounding to #21 for his 17th of the year.

Unfortunately, however, the draw would only last 1:06, as the Kraken then answered right back, taking advantage of a personnel change for Carolina.

Before Seattle could take their advantage in the third, Teuvo Teravainen capped off the flurry of goals with Carolina’s second special team effort of the frame.

In his 500th NHL game, Teravainen’s marker gave his club the momentum they needed to enter the third, where they would take their first lead of the evening.

After having played 18 games without a goal, Martin Necas finally got the monkey off his back and earned the winning total.

From there, Antti Raanta held onto the fortress, hitting nine-to-nine in the third and polishing the win with 28 saves.

They said it:

Martin Necas on ending his slump:

“I tried not to count the games I hadn’t scored, but of course I’d never had anything like it. It happens. The last few games I started to feel a little better, got more chances, and today it finally went in. It’s a good feeling and a great win.”

Antti Raanta shares his thoughts on how his confidence has built up as more appeals are made to him:

“Since the game in New Jersey, [my confidence] has been good. It starts with practice. It took some time to adjust to this team and get myself going. If you get those games and you get good results, a good 60 minutes, you get more confidence. Then that goes into practice and you just try to keep it there and build it up so you don’t have to think when the game starts. It’s much more fun doing that than getting into the game and thinking about what’s going to happen next. You don’t have to wait for something to happen, you don’t have to wait to make a big save and say okay now I’m in. You get in, you make the game yourself and you try to make the saves. The guys are helping me a lot and it’s really fun to play behind those guys.”

Rod Brind’Amour touching both power play units that score tonight:

“We give them the ideas, but then they have to take the lead as their groups. The one from the face-off, you have the guy who goes to the net quickly, and that’s exactly what happens. You have to do the face-off first. On the second we might have had better chances to shoot it but we got it there and it was a good execution on other things to get to that point At the end of the day we got two points everyone gets to clear the building satisfied and that’s really the most important thing.”

What’s next?:

The Canes are scheduled to have Monday and Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Colorado.

Bonus Notes:

Tonight marked the ninth time this season that the Canes have scored multiple power play goals.

Tonight marked the third time this season that Raanta started two games in a row and the first time this season that he played three games in six days.

Andrei Svechnikov had a team-high four hits.

had a team-high four hits. Carolina advanced to 39-12-5 with the win.

Tonight was the 1400th win in franchise history.

