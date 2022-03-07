ECU Wins 2022 Keith LeClair Classic Title





GREENVILLE, NC Bryson Worrell hit his second home run of the season while Alec MakarewiczI collected three hits that led East Carolina to a 6-3 win over number 21 Maryland at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Pirates improved to 6-5 on the season and claimed the 19th annual Keith LeClair Classic crown, while the Terrapins fell to 9-2. hit his second home run of the season whilecollected three hits that led East Carolina to a 6-3 win over number 21 Maryland at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Pirates improved to 6-5 on the season and claimed the 19th annual Keith LeClair Classic crown, while the Terrapins fell to 9-2. With the one-everything scored heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Pirates hit four runs to take a 5-3 lead and never looked back. Joey Berini led off the frame with a single to the left and came around to score on Worrell’s second homerun of the season with a shot into right field. Lane Hoover followed by a walk and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart followed with a single in the middle that propelled Hoover into second place. Makarewicz doubled down the left field line and Hoover scored and Jenkins-Cowart then scored Carter Cunningham aligned in a doubles match. Danny Beal (1-0) earned the win by giving up one run (earned) on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts in two innings of relief. Ryder Giles registered his first save of the season with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief and three punch-outs. Beginner Jake Hunter gave up two runs (both earned) on six hits with three strikeouts in three-plus innings and Skylar Brooks surrendered a hit and ran out of the bullpen two in 1.2 frames. Jason Savacool (2-1) took the loss after hitting all six runs (five earned) on nine hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts in seven innings. Will Glock threw a scoreless eighth and gave up a hit. Maryland jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening stanza when Luke Shliger scored on the ground from Matt Shaw who was short. Shliger, who scored some hits, singled to start the game and moved to third base on Chris Alleyene’s single from the right before hitting home after Shaw’s at bat. ECU even pulled into the second frame and brought the game to one. Makarewicz reached on an infield single, then finished second on Cunningham’s bunt-single down the third baseline. After Justin Wilcoxen grounded out to first and put runners on second and third Zach Agnos grounded out to Savacool on a bunt back to the mound that put Makarewicz on the plate. Maryland would add runs in the fourth and sixth innings, while ECU added an insurance run in the fifth when Hoover scored from second place on a flyout by Jenkins-Cowart to the middle combined with a fielding error by the Terrapins. ECU defeated Maryland 10-9 on the day and got hits from seven of its starting nine. Makarewicz led all players with three hits, while Worrell collected two in the game to go with his two RBI. Hoover scored twice, Josh Moylan extended his streak on base to 10 games and Jenkins-Cowart pushed his hit streak to five. Soon ECU will be out for a few midweek races when he travels to Virginia Tech (Tuesday, March 8) and Radford (Wed., March 9). The first pitch Tuesday is set at 4 p.m. (EST) in Blacksburg, Virginia and will be streamed on ACCNX†

