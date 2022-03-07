No. 18 UVA Men’s Tennis Beats North Carolina 4-2





After sending Duke 4-0 in Friday’s ACC opener in Durham, the number 18 UVA men’s tennis team headed to Chapel Hill to play against North Carolina on Sunday. UVA improved to 2-0 in conference play with a 4-2 win over the Tar Heels. Meanwhile, the women’s tennis team No. 12 Virginia, which fell to No. 9 Duke 4-3 on Friday, lost 4-1 to No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill. Men’s tennis: Virginia 4, North Carolina 2 The Cavaliers started strong in doubles as Inaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won their match, then Chris Rodesch and Ryan Goetz won a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5) match against Brian Cernoch and Mac Kiger to take the double point for UVA. Virginia extended her singles lead as Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-3, 6-3 and Ryan Goetz won 6-2, 6-1 to give UVA a 3-0 lead. Chris Rodesch fell to Brian Cernoch 6-3, 6-4 and Jackson Allen lost to Anuj Watane 6-3, 6-3 as UNC fought back to make it 3-2. Gianni Ross took the 4-2 win for Virginia by beating Logan Zapp 6-4, 7-5 on lane 5. Inaki Montes and Benjamin Sigouin were each tied twice in their third set when the game was interrupted. With the win, UVA improves to 8-5 and 2-0 in ACC play and the Cavaliers have won each of their last three games. Virginia then returns to Charlottesville to host Notre Dame on Friday and Louisville on Sunday in Boar’s Head. Women’s tennis: Virginia 1, North Carolina 4 Virginia took on undefeated No. 1 North Carolina on February 12 in a rematch of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship quarterfinals and the result was the same: a 4-1 loss to the Cavaliers. At the ITA Indoors nearly a month ago, UVA managed to win the double point, but then lost four singles matches in a row to the Tar Heels, who went on to win the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. This time, Emma Navarro scored the lone run for the Cavaliers when she defeated UNC’s Cameron Morra in sets 6-3, 6-3. In the doubles, Navarro and Hibah Shaikh defeated Cameron Morra and Reilly Tran 6-3, but Elizabeth Scotty and Alle Sanford of North Carolina beat Amber O’Dell and Sofia Munera 6-4. Natasha Subhash and Sara Ziodato put up a great fight to send the decisive third game to a tiebreak, but Carson Tanguilig and Fiona Crawley fell 7-6 (7-4) and UNC took the double point. Ziodato fell to Anika Yarlagadda 6-2, 6-1 to make it 2-0 in favor of the Tar Heels and then Navarro defeated Morra for Virginia’s lone run of the game. O’Dell lost to Crawley 6-4, 6-2 and Munera fell to Tran 6-2, 7-5 as North Carolina won 4-1 and went unbeaten 15-0. After a rough pair of games at No. 9 Duke and No. 1 North Carolina this weekend, Virginia drops to 10-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. UVA returns home on Friday to host Florida State and Miami on Sunday at Boar’s Head. Read more from Cavaliers now No. 13 Virginia Women’s Lacrosse Falls at No. 16 Notre Dame 12-10 Virginia beats Penn State 13-1, continues best start since 2013 Virginia will face the winner of Louisville and Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament Virginia suffocates Johns Hopkins 19-8 to retain Doyle Smith Cup Beekman and Shedrick lead Virginia to 71-61 victory in Louisville in season finale No. 18 UVA Men’s Tennis Sweeps Duke in ACC Opener

