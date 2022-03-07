Men’s Basketball All-Big 12 Awards Announced





Ochai Agbaji was the unanimous roster in taking Kansas 11th Big 12 Player of the Year honors, while Baylors Scott Drew received his third consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in the Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards 2021-22, chosen by the head coaches. For the first time in Conference history, three players tied for Defensive Player of the Year: Baylors Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Moussa Cisse of Oklahoma States and Gabe Osabuohien of West Virginia shared the honors. Iowa State won freshman awards when Izaiah Brockington won Newcomer of the Year and Tyrese Hunter won Freshman of the Year. Kansas States’ Nijel Pack was voted Most Improved Player, while BU’s Jeremy Sochan was awarded the Sixth Man Award. The All-Big 12 First Team consisted of Agbaji, Brockington and Pack in addition to Bears James Akinjo and Texas Techs Bryson Williams. Agbaji and Williams were unanimous selections. Agbaji was the top scorer in the leagues overall (19.8 ppg) and conference games (19.65 ppg). He was third in all games in field goal percentage (.477/208-436), second in 3-point field goal percentage (.411/86-209), second in three-pointers per game (2.87) and seventh in free throw percentage (.767 /92-120). The senior guard averaged more minutes per game (35.2) than any other Big 12 player and led the Conference with 17 games of 20 points. Agbaji was a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week this season. Tchamwa Tchatchoua is fifth in the league with 6.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 8.4 points and had nine blocks and 17 steals before suffering a seasonal injury on February 12. Cisse is the best shot blocker in the Big 12 with 54 for an average of 1.86 per game. He is sixth in the Conference with 6.52 rebounds and also has a 7.2 point average while connecting on 55.9 percent (80-143) of his field goals. Osabuohien averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds, finishing 14th in the Conference. He also has 35 steals and 17 blocks. In his first season with the Cyclones, Brockington is third in the Big 12 in both points (17.55) and rebounds (7.23). He is also fourth in field percentage (.469/207-441), sixth in free throw percentage (.773/99-128) and second in minutes played (34.63). The senior guard earned four Big 12 Player of the Week honors and two as the best newcomer. Hunter started all 31 Iowa States games in his rookie campaign. He was second on the team in scoring (10.8 ppg) and led the team in total assists (155) and steals (59). His 5.0 assist and 1.9 steals average was third in the Big 12, while his assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58) was seventh. Sophomore Guard Pack leads the Wildcats in nearly every offensive category, including scoring (17.4 ppg), 30-point games (3), 20-point games (7) double-digit scoring games (27) and 3-point field goals made (92 ). He currently ranks 14th nationally and first in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals per game (3.29) while seventh in the nation and first in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (0.436/92-211) . True freshman Sochan is making a significant contribution from the bench for the Bears. He plays 24.4 minutes per game, averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds with a total of 45 assists, 34 steals and 18 blocks. His rebound average is 10th in the Conference. Drew has led Baylor to a second straight regular season title of the Big 12, sharing this year’s crown with Kansas after both finished with 14-4 league records. The Bears are 26-5 overall and ranked No. 3 nationally in the AP Poll en route to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. BU is fourth in the NET and its 11 Quad 1 wins are the most in the nation. Click on the pdf for the full list of achievements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://big12sports.com/news/2022/3/6/mens-basketball-all-big-12-awards-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos