Shane Warne dead: Australian cricket legend dies aged 52, tribute

Shane Warne, one of the most influential figures in Australian sport, has died aged 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne has died aged 52.

His manager James Erskine released a statement on Saturday morning confirming that the former test leg spinner in Thailand has died of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unconscious in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was unable to be revived,” the statement said.

“The family is requesting privacy at this time and will provide more details in due course.”

Warne leaves behind three children: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, claiming 708 Test wickets at 25.41 in 145 matches between 1992 and 2007. No Australian has taken more international wickets than the Victorian.

He was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 and was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century along with Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Vivian Richards.

The leg spinner was featured in the Australian World Cup triumph in 1999, winning six Ashes series.

After retiring, Warne served as a commentator and presenter for Channel 9 and Fox Cricket.

The tragic news comes less than 24 hours after former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh died aged 74 after suffering a heart attack in Queensland last week.

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed away,” Warne tweeted Friday morning. “He was a legend of our great game and an inspiration to so many young boys and girls.

“Rod cared deeply about cricket and cared so much, especially players from Australia and England.

“I send lots of love to Ros and the family. RIP mate.”

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg spin – his career tally of 708 Test wickets was surpassed only by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan with 800.

Even America understood the impact Warne had with the… New York Times newspaper reported his tragic death, calling him “one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and a larger-than-life figure on and off the pitch”.

“He was a master of spinning, balls that don’t come in quickly, but instead twist and turn, potentially confusing the batsman. And few have cheated more batsmen than Warne,” said the… Time wrote.

Australian opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I am at a loss for words and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can’t believe it. # rip, you will both be missed.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has paid tribute to Warne in a statement, saying he will be given a state funeral.

“Australians have woken up shocked and saddened by the terrible news of Shane Warne’s death,” Morrison said.

“Shane was one of our greatest cricketers of all time, one of the few who could come close to the extraordinary performance of the great Don Bradman. His achievements were the product of his talent, his discipline and passion for the game he loved.

“But Shane was more than this to Australians. Shane was one of our country’s greatest characters. His humor, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability made him loved by everyone. Australians loved him. We all did.

“There was something magical that he brought to our summers. The bleached blonde hair, the almost casual way he moved to send a delivery, and his engagement with the crowd. He was one of a kind.

“He inspired so many girls and boys to try cricket. He made it all look so easy. At one point, in most Australian backyards, we were all trying to deliver a pinball.

“As we heard as commentators, behind the playfulness we associated with Shane was a player who understood the strategies and intricacies of cricket like few others. A brilliance that will always be remembered alongside Bradman and Benaud’s.

“There was also a generosity for so many people away from the cameras. With a smile and a g’day he bridged every gap.

“Shane was his own man, who followed his own path. In those times when he could be brought down by the headlines, he rose again. He always did.

“Shane was the ‘King of Spin’ because there was no one like him. The “ball of the century” will be talked about forever.

“Our love and condolences go out to Shane’s family, especially his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

“We have lost one of Australia’s greatest cricketers and today we are stunned by this sad and sudden loss.”

Statement by Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins

“On behalf of the entire playgroup and support staff here in Pakistan, I would like to express our shock and sadness at Shane’s sudden passing. We are all numbed by the news.

“Shane was a cricketer who only played once in a century and his achievements will last forever, but apart from the wickets he took and the matches he helped Australia win, he drew so many people to the sport.

“So many of us in the playgroup grew up adoring him and as a result fell in love with this amazing sport, while many of our support staff played with him or against him.

“It’s been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families and, in Shane’s case, especially his parents Keith and Bridgette, his brother Jason and his children Jackson, Summer and Brooke.

“The game of cricket was never the same after Shane came on, and it will never be the same now that he’s gone. Rest in peace king.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley statement

“Shane was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers we have ever seen. He loved cricket, had an extremely astute understanding of the game and its influence and legacy will live on as long as it is played.

Wisden called him one of the five cricketers of the twentieth century and he was rightly placed next to the names of Bradman, Hobbs, Sobers and Vivian Richards.

“We are in a state of complete shock at his sudden passing and our thoughts are with his family, his many friends and the legion of fans from around the world who loved and admired Warnie for his incredible bowling skills, humor, warmth and captivating personality .”