EHS tennis grateful for warm weather during try-outs





Edwardsville tennis coach David Lipe was thankful for the weather this week as the boys’ team had tryouts at the EHS Tennis Center.

In recent years, the team has been forced to practice on the indoor tracks of the YMCA.

According to Lipe, there are photos in the 1940s EHS yearbook of coach JD Miller shoveling ice and snow from tennis courts at this time of year. Even Lipe has shoveled snow off the tennis courts. This year was different as the sun shone with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Even with temperatures reaching the 50s on Friday, the sun was still shining.

It’s been a really great week, Lipe said. You hate to acknowledge how good the weather is because you don’t want it taken from you. There were 14 guys on the team during tryout week. During the first week, Lipe wanted to see how the boys competed against each other, find out strengths and weaknesses, initiate team chemistry and find kids to be coached. There’s no place to hide on a tennis court, Lipe said. You have to be mentally strong at every point. It is an art to compete in this sport. Jace Ackerman, who qualified as a junior in doubles last year, was delighted to be out on the field this week for his senior season. It’s always nice to be here on a real track rather than indoors, Ackerman said. There is a difference, but once you get used to being outside, it’s better. Ackerman spends his offseason playing tennis at the YMCA whenever he can and training to prepare for the season. This week it’s more about who’s where at the start of the season, Ackerman said, and where you stand on the team. We play against each other, compete and try to win. Lipe added that some people feel pressured to get to a certain spot on the team and some guys feel confident. The small number of players on the team makes Lipes’s job easier. With a larger group in the past, the team has tried to accommodate everyone who wanted to play, but now there are certain things the coaches can do with the small group. As a coaching staff, I feel good with the kids we have here, Lipe said. This team has a lot of skill and character. They show support to each other. I’m looking for great things from the group. EHS kicks off its season on March 19 in Columbia, Missouri at Cosmo-Bethel Park against Rock Bridge at 9 a.m. and Capital City at 1 p.m.

