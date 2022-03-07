‘Novak Djokovic is the only tennis player who has refused…’, says expert





Novak Djokovic’s stance on the Covid-19 vaccine threatens to greatly affect his season. The world number 2 was unable to participate in the Australian Open and had to watch helplessly as Rafael Nadal triumphed in Melbourne Park. The Serb will not even be able to participate in the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells and Miami, as the United States makes vaccination mandatory to enter the country. Nole, who had to give up the scepter of the ATP ranking in the hands of Daniil Medvedev, should come back into action on clay. The imminent abolition of the Green Pass in France will allow him to play the Monte Carlo tournament and especially Roland Garros. A few days ago came the announcement of the divorce between Djokovic and his historic coach Marian Vajda. A risky choice that of the 34-year-old Belgrade, who had already left the Slovak in 2017 (with bad results). In a video posted to Instagram, Patrick Mouratoglou urged fans and the public to respect Novak’s choices. Mouratoglou opens on Nole “One of the main criticisms people make of Novak Djokovic is that he is not authentic. That he plays to be loved, that he does not show his real personality. I believe the opposite,” Mouratoglou said. “I think he’s extremely authentic.” That Novak Djokovic did not make it clear to Mouratoglou that he is far from fake. “This last position regarding the coronavirus, I think it would have been very easy for someone like Novak Djokovic to have a doctor sign the papers stating that he has been vaccinated even though he is not, and people would never know about it,” Mouratoglou said. “This would allow him to play any tournament, do whatever he wants and be in a position to become the GOAT. But no, he didn’t. He refused to cheat, which was easy and no chance of getting caught. doctor signs the document in Serbia, how easy was it for him?” Mouratoglou added. “I’ll give you another example: Novak Djokovic is the only tennis player at the top of the game who has refused to have his image in a video game. Because he believes it’s not good for kids. So he doesn’t take the check,” Mouratoglou said. “It’s really special.” The 51-year-old added that he expected people’s perception of the 20-time Grand Slam champion to change over time. “A lot of people are good at pretending to be authentic, but I look at what they do and not what they say. In his case, I think his actions speak louder than what he would have said,” Mouratoglou said.

