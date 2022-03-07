Novak Djokovic texts Sergiy Stakhovsky about Russia Ukraine war is stylish

Novak Djokovic has pledged financial support to Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight to protect his country from Russian invasion.

Stakhovsky, who famously defeated Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, said last week that he had signed up for Ukraine’s military reserves.

The former number 31 in the world posted a screenshot on Instagram on Sunday of a WhatsApp conversation with Djokovic.

Thinking of you… hope everything settles down soon, read a message from the Serbian 20-time Grand Slam champion to Stakhovsky.

Please let me know the best address to send help. Financial aid, also other aid…

Stakhovsky had reportedly previously praised Djokovic for the contact, while referring to the silence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

I also tried to contact Federer and Nadal, but without success, he said. I’m sorry you’d rather be silent, though I understand them. It’s not their war.

Djokovic’s reputation has faced his anti-vaccination Australian Open debacle, but his text to Stakhovsky could help restore this and change the mind of some critics.

Stakhovsky, 36, retired after the Australian Open in January and has returned to Kiev to take part in the fight to fend off the Russians.

I know how to use the gun. If I must, I must. I kind of hope I don’t have to use the gun, Stakhovsky told the BBC.

Asked about the difficulty of leaving his wife Anfisa and children in their house in Hungary, he said: I still don’t know how I did it.

I know it is extremely difficult for my wife. My kids don’t know I’m here. They don’t understand war. They are too small to understand what is going on.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players may continue to participate in ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events, the sports governing bodies said last week, but they are not allowed to compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus.

The ITF has suspended both countries from team events, the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

And the ATP and WTA tournaments to be held in Moscow in October have been suspended.

The ruling means the world’s new number one, Daniil Medvedev, is free to join the tour.

Three of the women’s top 20, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, are said to have been affected by a ban.

Medvedev is one of several Russian and Belarusian tennis stars who have used their social media profile to advocate for peace.

I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries, Medvedev posted on social media.

World number six Andrey Rublev drew the camera lens on the field no war please on his way to victory in Dubai.

I have represented Russia all my life. This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete terror, Pavlyuchenkova posted in a lengthy statement.

I’m just an athlete playing tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience with this. I can only publicly disagree with these decisions and talk about them openly.

Stop the violence, stop the war.