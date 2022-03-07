Sports
Fernandez saves five championship points vs. Osorio to defend Monterrey’s title
Leylah Fernandez came back from the brink of defeat before successfully defending her Abierto BNP Seguros title, saving five championship points in a gripping three-set battle before beating Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4 , 7-6 (3) in the Monterrey final.
Canada’s second-seeded Fernandez erased one championship point at 5-4 in the third set and four more at 6-5 before taking the decisive tiebreak and challenge from Colombia’s fifth-seeded Osorio at 2 hours 52 minutes stopped.
Photos: Great Escapes 2022: Winning from match point down
Words from the winner:It was a very, very tough game today, not just physically or technically, but also mentally, Fernandez said after her win. Camila, she’s a tough player to play against. She is very cunning, she does slices, high balls, it is very unpredictable.
I am very, very happy that I went through these difficult moments and fought, found solutions. And Camila, I hope we have many, many more finals like this because without her I don’t think this tournament, this final, [as] special.
Rivalry renewed: This was the first professional meeting between 19-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Osorio, but they were frequent junior rivals, appearing in junior Grand Slam events three times. Fernandez won their matches at junior Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, while Osorio claimed a win at the 2018 junior US Open.
The match lived up to its billing, as World No. 21 Fernandez had to push herself to the limit before she could defend her 2021 crown and take the second Hologic WTA Tour singles title of her career. Fernandez is now 12-1 on the event overall and has won her last 10 games in Monterrey.
Fernandez is now 2-2 in the tour-level finals, with both titles in Monterrey and a third final also in Mexico, in 2020 Acapulco. Her fourth final was her breakthrough as second at the 2021 US Open.
World No. 44 Osorio, the 2021 Bogota champion and runner-up in Tenerife in 2021, drops to 1-2 in the tour-level finals, but her deep run this week will still push her to a new career-high position in the Top 40 on Monday.
Story of the match: Fernandez led 4-1 to start the game and served for the first set 5-3, but Osorio used her combination of tenacious defense and creative shooting to close that lead. In a tiebreak, Osorio stole the first set by converting her first set point with a foul-enforcing pass.
Fernandez, however, regrouped for the second set and again took a 4-1 lead. Osorio scrambled back one break and held on to three more breakpoints at 5-4, but Fernandez pulled all the way back to the setpoint, which she converted by slamming into a putaway.
It came down to a tumultuous final set, with Fernandez taking another early lead and breaking the tie to open the decision. But Osorio played four games in a row and suddenly the Colombian was leading 4-1. Fernandez withdrew on the serve but had to stare down a championship point before holding 5-5.
Fernandez had to rally to clear four more championship points at 6-5, with the fifth she faced overall coming onto the field right after a delay due to a partial power outage. However, Fernandez’s lefty forehand came through in the clutch at key moments and she scraped through that play to take home a decisive tiebreaker in the final set.
In the breaker, more Fernandez forehands helped her build a 5-2 lead, and after Osorio shot a long forehand at 5-3, it was Fernandez’s first chance to hold onto a championship point. Osorio sent a foundation next to that and the Canadian sealed her title defense after an exciting battle.
Harrison, Santamaria win first doubles title: Americans Catherine Harrison and Sabrina Santamaria won their own fight in the doubles final of Abierto BNP Seguros to take the crown 1-6, 7-5, [10-6] about Han Xinyun and Yana Sizikova.
It was a breakthrough week for the two Americans, each claiming their first Hologic WTA Tour doubles title. 27-year-old Harrison was in her first doubles final, while 29-year-old Santamaria had scored 0-for-4 in her previous tour-level final.
Harrison and Santamaria were a set and break down at 6-1, 4-3, but the eventual champions came back from that deficit and squeaked in a decisive match tiebreak. From 5-6 in the breaker, Harrison and Santamaria won five straight points to claim the title after an hour and 37 minutes.
