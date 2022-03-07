Orlando Brown Jr. of Kansas City Chiefs is tagged first





Before the free agency kicks off for the 2022 NFL outdoor season, teams will be allowed to affix franchise tags to players to give them an idea of ​​what to do before the league year kicks off on March 16. The Kansas City Chiefs became the first known team to put their franchise tag on a player, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning, when offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. was tagged. The franchise tag is a designation that teams can apply to a player scheduled to become an unlimited free agent, and it binds the player to the team for one season. Franchise tag numbers are based on the top five salaries in each position. This year, the salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, according to Spotrac, up from $182.5 million in 2021. Last season, 10 players were franchised, a group headed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before completing a four-year $160 million contract extension. Several teams are facing big roster decisions this off-season. Free agency decisions, along with franchise tags, will be vital for teams to build their rosters. Teams can also trade, and then there’s the draft (April 28-30), where teams can penetrate the youth. Here’s a look at Brown, the reason he was tagged, and the tag number: Kansas City Chiefs Orlando Brown’s offensive tackle became the first known free-agent-to-be this offseason with a team putting their franchise label on a player. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire Franchise tag salary: $16.5 million (estimated, final figure not yet set) Career Highlights: Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler, twice in his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and then last season with the Chiefs. Last year, Brown asked for a trade with a team that would play him on the left tackle, his favorite position. He was usually a good tackle with the Ravens. The Chiefs, after releasing Eric Fisher, had long released a left tackle, a need, and sent their 2021 first-round draft pick, among other picks, to the Ravens. Brown played well with the Chiefs and looks to be their long-term solution to the position at 25. Why he is tagged: The Chiefs would not give up last year’s first-round draft pick in exchange for a one-year-old player. When they completed the trade for Brown, as they entered the final year of his contract, and didn’t immediately sign him for a long-term extension, I felt like this was the likely outcome for Brown. The Chiefs, who were chosen 30th in the first round this year, had no easy way of finding a suitable replacement for Brown if they decided to let him go to free agency. What he brings: Brown, at 365 pounds, is taller and stronger than most players at his position. Generally, if he gets his hands on an opponent’s pass rusher, Brown wins that snap. But he doesn’t have fast feet for a tackle and can sometimes struggle with speed demons. That’s one of the reasons some teams were shy about taking over Brown to play him at left tackle. But he had enough winning snaps last season that the Chiefs felt comfortable moving forward with him in a very important line position –Adam Teicher

