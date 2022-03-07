2022 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Complete List of Players Who Received Tags Before Free Agency





One of the major milestones of any NFL outdoor season comes with the deadline for clubs to place the franchise tag on players. This year, that deadline falls on Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. ET. Leading up to that point, each team can designate one player with a franchise or transition tag, effectively retaining them for the upcoming season. If the club decides not to list a player with the tag, they go to a free agency where they can make a deal with any club they want. This year, there are several heavy hitters on both sides of the ball who are tag candidates. Below we keep a running tracker of each player tagged this off-season, along with a brief overview of what each tag does specifically. How do the tags work? Franchise Tags are essentially one-year contract offers that come in two forms: exclusive and non-exclusive.

, which are more common, pay out an average of the top five tag amounts in the player’s position from the past five years (applied to the current limit), or 120% of the player’s salary from the previous year, whichever is is the highest. Players receiving this tag will be able to negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer – and would also receive two first round draft picks in case the player signs elsewhere. transition tagsare also one-year contract offers. They pay out an average of the top 10 salaries based on the player’s position. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer. If the tagging team refuses to match, it will receive no compensation in return. 2022 tag tracker Browns officially puts tag on TE David Njoku It was a bit of a surprise that the Cleveland Browns chose to tag Njoku and keep him for the 2022 season. The tight end would bring $10.8 million fully guaranteed under the tag, but this could just be a placeholder , as the two sides reportedly signed a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline. With the Browns working to keep Njoku in their own home for the long haul, it raises questions about Austin Hooper’s safety, as Cleveland could take $2 million off the cap if they release him. unofficial moves Report: Bucs expected to tag Chris Godwin According to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to put the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. This is the second time in as many seasons that Godwin has been hit with the franchise tag. This year, he would receive $19.13 million in full guarantee and ensure that both parties would have more time to work on a long-term extension. The All-Pro wideout would become one of the hottest names on the open market in its position, despite a torn ACL in December that cut its 2021 campaign short. Putting the franchise tag on Godwin means Carlton Davis – one of the best free agent cornerbacks – is entering the open market. Report: Chiefs tag left tackle Orlando Brown The Kansas City Chiefs will apply the franchise tag at the start and tackle Orlando Brown before Tuesday’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. When Brown is officially tagged, Brown is expected to earn $16.7 million fully guaranteed on the tag and that money will end up on the club’s salary cap, potentially limiting the Chiefs in free agency. The 25-year-old has just completed his first season with the Chiefs after being bought in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and setting up his third straight Pro Bowl campaign. Report: Patriots not expected to tag JC Jackson According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New England Patriots are not expected to place the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback JC Jackson. This means that Jackson will hit unrestricted free agency where he is able to potentially realign the market to his position. Jackson was reportedly open to playing under the tag in 2022, but it seems that number is too rich for New England blood. Jackson is coming out of a 2021 season where he led the NFL with 23 pass breakups, while quarterback opponents could only complete 49.1% of their passes and register a 46.8 passer rating.

