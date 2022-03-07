2022 NFL franchise tag tracker — Orlando Brown Jr. of Kansas City Chiefs tagged first

Before the free agency kicks off for the 2022 NFL outdoor season, teams will be allowed to affix franchise tags to players to give them an idea of ​​what to do before the league year kicks off on March 16.

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first known team to put their franchise label on a player, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning, when offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. was tagged before Tuesday’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

The franchise tag is a designation that teams can apply to a player scheduled to become an unlimited free agent, and it binds the player to the team for one season. Franchise tag numbers are based on the top five salaries in each position.

This year, the salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, according to Spotrac, up from $182.5 million in 2021.

Last season, 10 players were franchised, a group headed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before completing a four-year $160 million contract extension.

Several teams are facing big roster decisions this off-season. Free agency decisions, along with franchise tags, will be vital for teams to build their rosters. Teams can also trade, and then there’s the draft (April 28-30), where teams can penetrate the youth.

Here’s a look at Brown, the reason he was tagged, and the tag number:

Kansas City Chiefs Orlando Brown’s offensive tackle became the first known free-agent-to-be this offseason with a team putting their franchise label on a player. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Franchise tag salary: $16.5 million (estimated, final figure not yet set)

Career Highlights: Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler, twice in his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and then last season with the Chiefs. Last year, Brown asked for a trade with a team that would play him on the left tackle, his favorite position. He was usually a good tackle with the Ravens. The Chiefs, after releasing Eric Fisher, had long released a left tackle, a need, and sent their 2021 first-round draft pick, among other picks, to the Ravens. Brown played well with the Chiefs and looks to be their long-term solution to the position at 25.

Why he is tagged: The Chiefs would not give up last year’s first-round draft pick in exchange for a one-year-old player. When they completed the trade for Brown, as they entered the final year of his contract, and didn’t immediately sign him for a long-term extension, I felt like this was the likely outcome for Brown. The Chiefs, who were chosen 30th in the first round this year, had no easy way of finding a suitable replacement for Brown if they decided to let him go to free agency.

What he brings: Brown, at 365 pounds, is taller and stronger than most players at his position. Generally, if he gets his hands on an opponent’s pass rusher, Brown wins that snap. But he doesn’t have fast feet for a tackle and can sometimes struggle with speed demons. That’s one of the reasons some teams were shy about taking over Brown to play him at left tackle. But he had enough winning snaps last season that the Chiefs felt comfortable moving forward with him in a very important line position –Adam Teicher

Browns David Njoku’s tight end caught 36 passes last season — 12 more than his previous two seasons combined. Harry How/Getty Images

Franchise tag salary: $10,834,000

Career Highlights: Njoku, a first-round pick of the Browns in 2017, has a total of 148 receptions, 1,754 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over four seasons in Cleveland. His best season came in 2018, when he hooked up with then-rookie QB Baker Mayfield for a career of 56 receptions. After some bad years statistically, Njoku has since enjoyed a resurgence as a co-starter alongside Austin Hooper in coach Kevin Stefanski’s two tight-end base attack. After a combination of just 24 catches in the previous two seasons, he finished last year with 36.

Why he is tagged: Tagging Njoku gives the Browns a window to work out a multi-year extension before the start of next season. If they can close a deal before the July 15 deadline, the Browns could cut Njoku’s cap hit for 2022, while keeping him under contract for the foreseeable future. If they can’t, at least the Browns have him for next season. Losing Njoku would have left Cleveland to find a tight replacement in free agency while other needs are more pressing.

What he brings: Njoku knows Stefanski’s system and has had a good relationship with Mayfield in the past, even if it was sporadic at times. Njoku’s ability to block in Cleveland’s heavy attack as well as downfield and produce big plays is what the Browns need from their tight ends to really make their attack click. That said, Cleveland will need Njoku as a more consistent pass-catching threat from week to week than what he’s often shown in the past for the money to really count here. –Jake Trotter

One of Jessie Bates III’s two post-season interceptions occurred in Super Bowl LVI. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Franchise tag salary: $13.5 million, according to OverTheCap.com

Career Highlights: From the moment Bates arrived, the 2018 second round of Wake Forest has been a high-impact player for the Bengals. He started Week 1 of his rookie season and went on to make 51 consecutive starts, the sixth longest streak in franchise history. In 2020, Pro Football Focus rated Bates as the #1 safety in the league. He had two interceptions in Cincinnati’s 2021 postseason run, including one against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Why he is tagged: Bates’ rookie deal was set to expire at the end of the current league year. Cincinnati and Bates discussed a long-term contract before the 2021 season started, but that eventually ran out before week 1. Bates had already moved towards the franchise tag even before having a slow start in ’21 before finally getting back into shape came as Cincinnati secured its first playoff spot since 2015. The team values ​​Bates as one of the franchise’s best players, but is clearly hesitant to commit him to a long-term deal.

What he brings: Bates showed why he is so valuable during the Bengal’s best season in 33 years. As a free safety, he gives defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo a lot of schematic flexibility at the back of the defense. That allows Cincinnati to play Cover 1 defense with Bates in the backfield and allows Anarumo to tie more players, including safety Vonn Bell, closer to the line of scrimmage. Bates made a deflection that led to the game being intercepted in the overtime AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that illustrated what he brings to Cincinnati. — Ben Baby