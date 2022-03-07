Seven lions to compete in Zone Diving Championships





NEW YORK — Led by head coach Scott Donie , seven Columbia divers will compete in the 2022 NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Annapolis, MD. The competition is organized by the Naval Academy and runs from March 7-9. Fans can follow at meetcontrol.com. Columbia will compete in Zone A. The most decorated diver in Columbia’s history, Jonathan Suckow looks set to qualify for his third NCAA Diving Championship through the Zone event. The juniors set DeNunziopool to set records in the 2022 Ivy League Championships (1M, 398.25; 3M, 464.55) after setting both personal and program records (1M, 446.93; 3M 472.88) against Dartmouth (2/ 5). All seven Lions will compete in at least two events during the week, while freshmen Macy Pine will compete in all three. After the preliminaries of each event, the top 18 finishers will compete in the final. Of those 18 athletes, the top five women and four men in each event will advance to the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships later this month. The competition starts every day at 12 noon and goes straight to the final. Women

Macy Pine , fr. (1m, 3m, platform) In her first Ivy League Championship, Pine advanced to the final round of both the one and three meters. ending with a total score of 302.03 and 253.23 respectively. Pine also took part in the platform dive exhibition at 247.20 points.

Alice Diakovac , So. (1m, 3m) Diakova posted a result of 249.45 in the final of the Ivy League Championship 1M. Her 1M collegiate best came against Dartmouth (249.68), while her highest 3M score early in the season was 292.73 (Harvard).

Michelle Lee Senior (1m, platform) An accomplished diver, Lee has competed in two NCAA Zone Diving Championships (2019, 2022). She secured her place in the platform zone event after an impressive solo result on the Western PA Invite (236.70).

Briget Rosendahl Sr. (1m, 3m) Rosendahl, a senior captain, is on her third Zone Championship. In 2019 she took part in the finals of both the one and three meter Zones. Her season records are 268.43 (1M) and 293.55 (3M). Men

Casey Fellows , Jr. (1m, 3m) Fellows hit his ticket to the Zones in Columbia’s last double encounter of the season. The junior scored 340.35 points on the one-meter board and 321.15 on the three, both collegiate records.

Nick Leavell , Jr. (1m, 3m) Leavell qualified for the Zone Championships in both the one and three meters in Columbia’s first meeting of the season. He carried this momentum through the rest of the season, scoring personal bests in the one (373.95) and three (365.18) meters in Columbia’s last double encounter.

Jonathan Suckow , Jr. (1m, 3m) Suckow, the most decorated diver in Columbia history, looks set to qualify for his third NCAA diving championship at the Zone event. The juniors put down a pool to set records at the 2022 Ivy League Championships (1M, 398.25; 3M, 464.55) after production and personal program bests (1M, 446.93; 3M 472.88) against Dartmouth (2/ 5).

