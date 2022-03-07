Shockers surprise Texas A&M and win Frisco Classic





Next game: Oral Roberts 3/8/2022 | 03:00 ESPN+ KFH 97.5FM/1240AM March 08 (Tue) / 3:00 PM Oral Roberts History FRISCO, Texas Wichita State erased a 4-0 deficit for the third time in the past week by scoring six runs in the last three innings to knock out Texas A&M 6-5 and win the Frisco Classic. The Shockers are the first team from The American to win the tournament, beating opponents from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC on their way to the title. Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Shockers (5-7) began to rally against the Texas A&M bullpen. Chuck Ingram pulled a leadoff walk, then Payton Awesome singled him around to third. After a strikeout, Sliced ​​Cornblum hit an RBI double at center right to draw WSU to 4-1. Ross Cadenac followed with a hard smash that bounced off the glove of Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss, enabling Cadena to reach first base safely and Tolle scored from third base. The Aggies (7-4) turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning with a 4-2 lead. Wichita State took its first lead in the bottom of the seventh. After two groundouts started the inning, Xavier Casserilla provoked a walk with two. Ingram pushed the next pitch into the left corner of the field, Casserilla scored all the way from the first to narrow the deficit to 4-3. Payton Awesome then hit the first pitch he saw over the wall for a go-ahead, two-run homerun and a 5-4 Wichita State lead. The advantage didn’t last long, though, as Texas A&M reacted quickly in the top of the eighth. Ryan Targac walked with one out, moved to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a pinch-hit RBI single off the bat by Dylan Rock that made the game 5-5. Cadena slashed Rock as he tried to steal the second to end the frame, bringing the game to the bottom of the eighth stalemate. The Aggies brought in closer Robert Hogan (0-1), who promptly hit Cornblum, then threw two wild pitches to take him to third with no one out. A groundout to shortstop accounted for the first out of the inning, but Jack Sigrist followed by a line-in of a ball to the right that was caught by a diving Brett Minnich. The dive allowed Cornblum to easily race home with the lead run. Connor Holden (1-0) worked a clean top of the ninth inning and caused some flyouts and a grounder to Casserilla in the third quarter to end it. Tolle was named Frisco Classic MVP, as well as an All-Tournament roster at both DH and starting pitcher. Thornhill also secured a spot on the All-Tournament team, scoring at least one goal in all three games to extend his season-opening streak to 12 games. Adam Ketelsen got the start for Wichita State and took a no-decision to give up three runs on three hits over three innings. Foster Gifford one run in two frames allowed, and Caden favors surrendered the lone run in the eighth before passing the ball to Holden. The Shockers return to Eck Stadium on Tuesday for their home opener against Oral Roberts. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

