Kirk Herbstreit Reportedly Joins Amazon to Name ‘Thursday Night Football’

1. Amazon would not be denied.

The streaming service, which has exclusive rights to Thursday night football was determined at the beginning of this season to bring in big names for its booth and it looks like it finally got one.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported last week that Amazon was interested in hiring ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as a TNF analyst. And today, Peter King reported today that Amazon had a deal with Herbstreit.

Amazon is clearly looking for immediate credibility with its broadcast team. It originally wanted Troy Aikman to be its analyst, but he went to ESPN. So Amazon next set its sights on Sean McVay, but the Rams coach decided he wasn’t retiring from his day job.

With deep pockets and no big wins yet, Amazon wouldn’t give up. Enter Herbstreit, who told me at the end of 2020 on the YES Media Podcast that he was ready to add the NFL to his schedule.

“After that experience [of calling an NFL game], I’d say I’d like to entertain both. I would love to take up the challenge. I don’t know if anyone has ever done that, where they do a big college game and then a game in the NFL. It should of course be a game on Monday. If it was a Sunday game, I wouldn’t be able to do college and pro. In a perfect world, I’d love to take on the challenge of doing both. But I’m much more open to the idea of ​​doing the NFL now.”

College fans needn’t worry about Herbstreit’s new track. He will continue to appear on College GameDay ESPN’s top game every Saturday morning and every Saturday night.

As for Amazon, they are now turning their attention to finding a person to partner with Herbstreit. Al Michaels has long been rumored to be joining Amazon, but Al is now in limbo thanks to the Joe Buck situation.

ESPN Reportedly Wants Buck To Join Aikman In His Monday night football stand, but Buck has one year left on his Fox contract. Jim Miller told the YES Media Podcast last week that ESPN and Fox are trying to work on a swap for Buck.

So here are some scenarios that can still occur in the madness that is NFL broadcasting.

• Buck jumps from Fox to ESPN. Al Michaels goes to Amazon.

• Buck stays with Fox. Michaels goes to ESPN.

• Buck jumps to ESPN. Michaels goes to Fox.

I’m sure there are a lot of people per game aiming for Michaels to land either with ESPN or Fox so they can follow in Herbstreit’s footsteps and get their hands on that Amazon money.

2. Glen “Big Baby” Davis played four seasons with the Celtics, but Boston security still wouldn’t allow him to get a better place in yesterday’s game against the Nets.

3. I can’t remember the last time I saw a home player silence the crowd while beating up an opponent, but that happened on Sunday when Jayson Tatum tried to get Celtics fans to stop singing “Kyrie Sucks” at Kyrie Irving.

4. How bad has it gotten for the 28-35 Lakers? They are now being roasted Saturday Night Live†

5. I love the bond between Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David. Remember when Larry couldn’t stand the noise at a fashion show?

Well, Jerry came to the North Carolina-Duke game on Saturday prepared with his earplugs.

A brand new YES Media Podcast fell this morning, and it includes an interview with Jim Miller. The author, reporter and podcast host shared his insights on all the NFL broadcasting craze that has happened and is expected to happen. Troy Aikman to ESPN. Joe Buck to ESPN? What's going on with Al Michaels? Where will Fox turn for a No. 1 NFL standings? Does Kirk Herbstreit play for Amazon? All this and more is covered with Miller.

In addition, Andrew Perloff from The Maggie and Perloff Show joins this week's "Traina Thoughts" segment where we discuss my recent appearance on his show, The MLB Lockout, a rumored contest between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee on WrestlingMania and more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I cannot recommend this TikTok account enough. This guy basically combined food porn with the Calm app.

