Noles trending with several 2023 blue-chip players

FSU soccer coaches decided to host dozens of 2023 and beyond recruiting goals over the weekend to coincide with the start of spring training.

Like other unique endeavors and recruiting gambles the staff have tried in the past, it worked. We saw the Midnight Madness event and the gamble to get all of their top goals to the Notre Dame and Miami games last year.

This year, Mike Norvell wanted to start spring training with most of their top goals on campus to observe how they do things.

As it looks and exit interviews, FSU is trending with several key targets and got a pledge from blue-chip defensive lineman Keith Sampson.

Of course recruits will tell you that they enjoyed the visit and what you want to hear, but what is striking is that most of these players have been on campus several times in the past.

Some of them brought their families, which is always a good sign of genuine interest. Like last year, FSU will have to show that they are taking that next step on the field to bring in elite recruits.

However, they seem to be in a good spot for various targets in positions of emergency.