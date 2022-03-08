Ex-LSU Assistant Soccer Coach ‘Flagrant’ Violation of NCAA Rules, School Attorneys Say | Courts





Former LSU assistant football coach James Cregg was fired last year after admitting he broke NCAA rules, a university attorney argued against a judge in Baton Rouge on Monday. But an attorney for Cregg, who is suing LSU for alleged breach of contract, told state district judge Wilson Fields that the NCAA has never determined that Cregg violated NCAA rules. LSU said there was reason to fire Cregg because he admitted to violating an NCAA rule banning personal contact with potential student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Christine Keenan, a university attorney, said Cregg also admitted to donating LSU gear to a team prospect during the “dead period” of NCAA COVID recruiting. Keenan told Fields during Monday’s hearing that Cregg’s employment contract with LSU stated that the “committee” of a Level I or Level II NCAA violation would give the school reason to fire him. “Coach Cregg’s employment was terminated because he admitted to breaking a specific NCAA rule,” she argued. But Chris Whittington, one of Cregg’s attorneys, said the NCAA is the sole judge of a violation of NCAA rules. “Only the NCAA can determine a violation,” he told Fields. “The NCAA is the judge of these things.” In a recent lawsuit, LSU’s attorneys revealed that the NCAA has “opened an investigation” into Cregg’s “impermissible contact with a potential student-athlete.” That disclosure came in opposition from the LSU to Cregg’s request for Fields to order the university to release data about an NCAA investigation involving LSU basketball coach Will Wade. Cregg also looks for university records on how the school treated Wade. Twice a day we send you the biggest headlines of the day. Register today. In the written opposition, LSU said Cregg admits to a “blatant violation of NCAA rules” and is not entitled to records of an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations under Wade. Cregg, who has served as the football team’s offensive line coach since 2018, claims the data will show that LSU treated Cregg “drasically differently” than Wade. LSU’s attorneys say that data is not relevant to the Creggs case. “We need to find out how other people were treated,” Whittington objected to Fields. “It’s going in the direction of intent.” Cregg is also seeking the employment file of his replacement, Brad Davis, alleging that the real reason for Cregg’s termination was that LSU wanted to hire Davis to replace him without having to pay Cregg the lump sum compensation stipulated in his 2020 employment contract. state, where termination without cause. LSU “adamantly denies these allegations,” the school said in a recent court filing. Fields considered Whittington and Keenan’s arguments and said he would make a ruling Friday. The NCAA has been investigating alleged recruiting violations under Wade since 2018. After Yahoo Sports released excerpts from a conversation overheard by the FBI between Wade and now-convicted middleman Christian Dawkins, in which Wade described a “strong offer to a recruit, Wade initially described refusing to meet with LSU and NCAA officials. led to an indefinite suspension lasting 37 days in 2019. Wade eventually spoke to the groups. As part of his recovery, Wade forfeited $250,000 in incentives for the 2018-19 season. LSU also added a clause to the Wades contract that allows the school to fire him for cause if it receives a notice of impeachment for a Level 1 or Level 2 violation.

