Report: Amazon Settles Kirk Herbstreit as Thursday Night Football Analyst





Getty Images The big money broadcasting chairs game is apparently coming to an end. Peter King reports in his latest Football morning in America column that Amazon has dealt with Kirk Herbstreit as an analyst for Thursday Night Football. The more accurate description can be arranged as the likes of Troy Aikman, Sean McVay and John Lynch passed the job. The question now becomes the identity of the Herbstreits partner. As noted by Andrew Marchand of the New York Postconversations between Amazon and Al Michaels have dwelt on the one meter line for a while† Hiring Herbstreit will presumably either get the deal done or blow it up. Marchand points out that Michaels and Herbstreit are not in a relationship. That’s better than having a bad one. And there’s no reason to believe the two men don’t get along. But if Michaels decides to pass Amazon and go, say, to Monday night with Aikman, what will Amazon do? Well, if ESPN is letting Herbstreit do double duty between Thursday night for the NFL and Saturday for college, why not keep Herbstreit and Chris Fowler’s relationship alive? That would definitely make things easier for Herbstreit, as he wouldn’t be dealing with two different partners week after week, two days apart. Hanging over these decisions remains a very real uncertainty about the size of the national audience for the Thursday games on Amazon. While the games will be broadcast on local over-the-air networks in the markets of the teams playing, the rest of the country must: (1) have Amazon Prime; and (2) use it to watch the matches. In 2017, the NFL did a Yahoo-only stream of a Sunday morning Ravens-Jaguars game from England. How many watched? The NFL never released the numbers. And everything that entails. Five years later, and with the Thursday night habit fully formed (not to mention the continued spread of legalized gambling), Amazon is likely to generate a significant audience. But it probably won’t come close to the numbers generated by Fox. But again, what difference does it make for the money Amazon pays its broadcasters? For eight figures a year, many would happily play in front of an audience of one.

