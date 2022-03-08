USF Football recommended a site for Bulls stadium on campus

USF will build its on-campus football stadium behind the teams’ current practice fields, if administrators follow their committee’s recommendation.
Athletic Director Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman will present that recommendation at Tuesday’s board meeting. according to his schedule. They suggest that site over four others based on different criteria.
That 27-acre site is in the current athletic footprint and just north of the under construction indoor exercise facility. That makes it easy for players, staffers and administrators to access.
It is also near existing parking lots, student housing and future development, and can offer several bumper options. The ground itself would be conducive to a sunken playing field. AAC competitor SMU is a school that plays in such a stadium.
An operational building could also be part of the footprint. A football operations center has been a major long-term priority for the Bulls since the Charlie Strong era.
However, the site is not in a prominent place and would lead to the relocation of current recreational fields.
The other four sites had more drawbacks, according to the documents attached to the agenda. Building on the corner of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fowler Avenue would affect the research park and force the botanical gardens to be relocated. It would take too long to acquire and prepare the land of the Museum of Science and Industry across Fowler Avenue. The other two locations (inpatient fields near dormitories and Fowler Field) are both too small.
The presentation on Tuesday is only a recommendation and the stadium is on the agenda for information. However, it is the latest update of a years-long effort to build an on-campus football stadium.
USF looked at potential sites in 2017 and conducted a feasibility study the following year. The initiative received a major boost last fall when the chairman of the board, Will Weatherford, said the facility would be built.
Related: USF to build football stadium on campus, says chairman of the supervisory board
Initial costs range from $250 million to $400 million, and Kelly has said he hopes to figure out those and other financing details by the summer. He has also said that the Bulls’ 2027 season opener against Miami would be a great debut for the stadium, based on the opponent and the timeline used by USF. The Bulls lease at Raymond James Stadium runs through the 2027 season.
