MLB Lockout: MLBPA makes first proposal since canceled games, league claims offer ‘went backwards’
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association met over 90 minutes on Sunday. The meeting included the MLBPA making a proposal, the first since MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series on its 2022 schedule last Tuesday, as the owner-imposed lockout entered a third month and the first in the history of the MLBPA. league became the regular season.
Perhaps the most notable development in the union’s proposal is their willingness to give Manfred and the league the option to make three changes on the pitch with just 45 days’ notice, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellicho† (Currently, the league must give the union a year’s notice of such changes.) Those three exceptions include installing a pitch clock, larger bases, and shift restrictions. The rule changes wouldn’t take effect until next year or heading into the 2023 season.
ESPN’s Jesse Rogers had reported on Sunday that the league wants that “set a 14-second pitch clock with the bases off and a 19-second timer with runners on,” as a means of improving the tempo between pitches.
Here’s a summary of the rest of MLBPA’s proposal, for Drellich†
- The union reduced its request for the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $85 million to $80 million. The owners have previously proposed a $30 million central fund, meaning the gap there remains significant at $50 million.
- The union refused to give up its request for the Competitive Balance Tax to start at $238 million and grow to $263 million. The league has countered with a CBT threshold that starts at $220 million and slowly ramps up to $230 million. This was arguably the most significant issue in the negotiations, with four owners reportedly voting no to the proposal based solely on the CBT threshold.
- The union also made no move on its request for a higher minimum wage of $725,000 with an annual increase of $20,000. The league has offered a minimum of $700,000 with an annual increase of $10,000.
- The union wants a draft lottery drawn up every summer to determine the six best choices to curb anti-competitive behavior. The league wants that lottery to cover only the top five.
Drellich added that the union is now okay with “other CBT-related penalties” if the “direct compensation for the draft choice” disappears. In addition, the union continues to make “some changes in revenue sharing”, though the league was unwilling to comment on them during the negotiation process.
MLB was not impressed.Through the Associated Press†
“We were hoping to see movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly,” said MLB spokesman Glen Caplin. “The players’ association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not intended to move the process forward. At some points they actually went backwards. Simply put, we are at an impasse. We will try to find out how they react, but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”
Former Marlins manager David Samson discussed the latest MLB lockout on Monday’s Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:
Unsurprisingly, the union disagreed with the league’s characterization of how things were going on Sunday.
